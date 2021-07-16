Shamrock Rovers made to sweat as they score comeback win over Derry

Derry City 2 Shamrock Rovers 4

Shamrock Rovers dismissed worries of a European hangover at the Brandywell, the Hoops having fallen 2-0 in arrears before producing a professional performance.

In fact, the win was all the more impressive given that Rovers had arrived on Foyleside with the worry of Covid-19 having entered their dressing room.

Indeed, the club's U19 players then arrived by bus, just in case they may have been needed had Covid taken hold.

Derry stunned their visitors when breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute.

The impressive Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe charged down a clearance by Roberto Lopes before feeding the ball to Will Fitzgerald and he set up the advancing Ronan Boyce who lashed the ball home from close range.

Junior continued to cause problems for the Rovers backline and he played the perfect pass to James Akintunde but the striker's effort from just outside the area was tipped over the crossbar by keeper, Alan Mannus.

And it was from the resultant corner that Derry sensationally doubled their lead.

When the ball arrived in the danger area, referee Rob Hennessy immediately pointed to the spot as Lopes appeared to impede Junior.

The Derry front man took control of the ball and stepped up to drive the spotkick home on the half hour.

That goal may have substantially increased the noise levels at the Brandywell, but it also saw Rovers dig deep and work their way back into the game three minutes from the break.

As the home side seemed to struggle to adequately deal with sustained pressure, Graham Burke made them pay when he delivered a superb shot from 20 yards, giving Gartside no chance.

Graham Burke scores a goal. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The visitors maintained the momentum when deservedly equalising with a superb team goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Aaron Greene did the spadework when feeding the ball left to Liam Scales and his squared pass made it so easy for skipper, Ronan Finn, to apply the finishing touch at the back post.

It got even better for Rovers when, in the 61st minute, Burke dinked the ball over the Derry defence which saw Gaffney scamper clear and he thundered the ball high into the net with an acute angle to put his side in a very strong position.

That situation was confirmed in the 75th minute when Rovers netted a fourth goal following a Derry defensive error, young Boyce having slipped allowing Towell to burst clear and in the one-on-one situation, he made no mistake to make it 4-2.

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Coll (Ferry, 74); Harkin, Malone (Cole, 60); Fitzgerald (McGonigle, 60), Akintunde, Lafferty; Ogedi-Uzokwe.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Grace (Towell, ht), Lopes, Scales; Finn (Murphy, 85), O'Neill, Watts, Kavanagh; Mandriou (Gaffney, ht ), Burke (Duffy, 90); Green (McMemamy, 85).

Referee: R. Hennessy (Clare).