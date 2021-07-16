Stephen Kenny's contract goes beyond World Cup qualifiers, FAI confirm

The World Cup has been moved from the traditional summer months to November and December due to weather conditions in the Middle East.
Kenny will require an upturn in results during the remainder of the campaign to avoid an inquest by the FAI board into his future.
After losing the March opener in Serbia 3-2, Ireland were beaten a few days later 1-0 at home to a Luxembourg side ranked 98 in the world.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be gunning for a world-breaking 110th international goal in Faro, before Ireland host Azerbaijan and Serbia over the following six days.