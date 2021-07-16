Stephen Kenny's contract goes beyond World Cup qualifiers, FAI confirm

Stephen Kenny’s current contract extends beyond the World Cup qualifiers into next summer’s Uefa Nations League campaign, the FAI have confirmed.

The Ireland manager has endured a torrid start to his tenure, beating just minnows Andorra during his 13 matches, and his side have no points a quarter of the way into the World Cup qualifying series.

That campaign resumes on September 1 with a trip to top seeds Portugal in Faro, the first of six remaining qualifiers up to Luxembourg on November 14. It had been expected that Kenny’s deal would expire once Ireland qualification quest for the 2022 showpiece in Qatar ended but, as he revealed in an interview with Newstalk radio two weeks ago, the contract lasts longer.

The deal Kenny signed with then FAI chief executive John Delaney in 2018 was for two years, beginning August 2020, but the effects of the pandemic meant the FAI accelerated his succession plan with Mick McCarthy to April of last year.

An FAI spokesman confirmed the terms of the deal: “Stephen Kenny’s contract as Ireland manager runs until July 2022.”

That encompasses the March 2022 international window along with the start of the Nations League campaign.

Four of Ireland’s six fixtures in League B against yet-to-be-drawn opponents are scheduled for June 2022. Were Kenny to see out his full contract, he would oversee another 13 games.

The World Cup has been moved from the traditional summer months to November and December due to weather conditions in the Middle East.

Kenny will require an upturn in results during the remainder of the campaign to avoid an inquest by the FAI board into his future.

After losing the March opener in Serbia 3-2, Ireland were beaten a few days later 1-0 at home to a Luxembourg side ranked 98 in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be gunning for a world-breaking 110th international goal in Faro, before Ireland host Azerbaijan and Serbia over the following six days.