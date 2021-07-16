Aviva Stadium to host 2024 Europa League final

The 2024 Europa League final will take place at the Aviva Stadium, the FAI have announced.

Following talks with UEFA’s Executive Committee in London last weekend, it was decided that the Dublin venue will host the decider which was last played at Lansdowne Road in 2011 when Porto beat fellow Portuguese side Braga 1-0.

Announcing the decision, CEO Jonathan Hill said: “This is really positive news, not just for Dublin but for Ireland as we prepare to host such a major football event and showcase the Aviva Stadium and Irish hospitality to the world in 2024."

Ireland was due to host games at Euro 2020 but missed out as the government could not guarantee crowds attend the matches. Dublin was the only city in the pan-European event to not host games it was initially awarded.

“We were all disappointed when the Covid-19 pandemic saw the four UEFA EURO 2020 games moved away from Dublin so this really is something to look forward to just three years from now," Hill said.

"The 2024 UEFA Europa League final will be a landmark event with huge economic benefits for Dublin and for Ireland along with the boost it will give our game in the build-up to the final.

“On behalf of the Association, I want to thank UEFA for awarding this final to the Aviva Stadium and I particularly want to thank the Irish government, Dublin City Council, Sport Ireland and the Aviva Stadium for their ongoing support. Together we are committed to bringing global events to our capital city and we know Dublin will put on a great show in 2024.” FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “UEFA assured us that the Aviva Stadium would be in the running for a major European final when it became clear that the Covid-19 pandemic would force the abandonment of plans to host the four UEFA EURO 2020 games scheduled for Dublin this summer. They have been true to their word and we can all look forward now to a truly magnificent event at the Aviva Stadium in 2024 and one Irish football will be proud of. We look forward to welcoming the best of European football to Ireland in just three years’ time.”