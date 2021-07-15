Dawson Devoy at home on the big stage as Bohs blitz Stjarnan

Bohemians 3 (G Kelly 34, 54, L Burt 75) Stjarnan 0 (Bohemians win 4-1 on aggregate).

The crowds were back and so is European prize money of €540,000 for Bohemians who blitzed Stjarnan to set up a Europa Conference League second round tie with F91 Dudelange next week.

Sixteen months on from the pandemic, a 6,000 turnout was permitted into the Aviva Stadium to witness Georgie Kelly grab goals either side of half-time, followed by a third from Liam Burt.

After losing Kris Twardek, Danny Grant and Andre Wright over the past year, Keith Long rebuilt his attacking strikeforce led by Kelly but it’s a creative midfielder he’ll have most difficulty in holding onto this year.

Although Dawson Devoy doesn’t turn 20 until November, he was the most composed player on the national stadium pitch.

Time after time, his trickery escaped him out of the tight spots, reminiscent of Wes Hoolahan’s masterclass on the same surface six years ago against Germany, and he wasn’t afraid to shoot on sight when space opened up before him.

His first attempt, a snapshot from 25 yards after just 12 minutes, was deflected wide before he went slightly closer with another curler five minutes later.

Dawson Devoy of Bohemians in action against Haraldur Björnsson of Stjarnan during the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg match. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

In between, Ross Tierney – who scored the equaliser in last week's away leg – couldn’t get a touch to Tyreke Wilson’s wicked centre but Stjarnan soon fired a warning of their own.

The Vikings were pleading for a red card on 22 minute when Rory Feely hauled down Eyjolfur Hedinsson as he raced clear. Only a yellow was brandished, yet Bohs were nearly punished anyway from Hilmar Arni Halldorsson’s 20-yard free-kick which he bent around the wall and a yard wide.

Unlike last week’s tight contest, however, the Gypsies were the slicker of the sides and a period of probing approaching the break earned a deserved breakthrough.

Kelly up top was the focal point, his power and brawn proving too much for the visitors.

Stjarnan required Haraldur Bjornsson to turn the striker’s close-range shot around the post on 33 minutes but the goalkeeper was helpless to prevent his poacher’s finish from the resultant corner.

In a rehearsed move, Ali Coote picked out Devoy alone on the opposite side of the penalty area. The teen skipped past a couple of white shirts before squaring for Kelly to stab his first-time shot home from six yards.

Bohs had it all their own way thereafter, Talbot only called upon to tip Brynjar Gudjonsson’s long-range strike over the crossbar early in the second half.

Gudjonsson played a part in the next goal of the game on 54 minutes but it went to Bohs as he gifted possession to Burt 20 yards out. The former Celtic winger availed of the present by marauding into the box and on hand to slot the ball home was Kelly.

Tierney couldn’t turn Devoy’s dinked cross home while the creator himself allowed Bjornsson to advance and smother after Stjarnan was again pierced.

The third duly arrived with 15 minutes left; Keith Buckley splitting the defence with a through ball that Burt latched onto and poked beyond the advancing goalkeeper.

All that was missing from Devoy’s display was a goal, one he was denied by Daníel Laxdal’s goal-line clearance two minutes from the finish. He'll get another chance against better opposition next week.

Speaking about his young talisman Devoy, Long said: “Dawson is a very level headed young lad. Nothing seems to faze him. The bigger the occasion, the bigger the performance.

“He is 19 and he is an exciting talent, a good young lad.”

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; A Lyons, R Feely (R Cornwall 46), C Kelly T Wilson (A Breslin 72); K Buckley, D Devoy (J Mullins 89); A Coote, R Tierney (C Levingston 71), L Burt (K Ward 79); G Kelly.

STJARNAN: H Bjornsson; B Gudjonsson, H Aegisson, D Laxdal, E Bjornsson; M Clausen (O Haurtis 70), E Hedinsson (E Guomundsson 80), C Sloth (T Ingolfsson 89); E Atlason (H Bjornsson 71), T Ragnarsson (E Ingvarsson 70), H Halldorsson.

Referee: Jason Barcelo (GIB)