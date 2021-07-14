Lionel Messi agrees significant pay cut to prolong Barcelona stay, reports claim

Lionel Messi has agreed a significant pay cut in order to remain at Barcelona and will sign a five-year contract in the coming days, according to reports.

Messi, 34, has been a free agent since his previous four-year deal expired on June 30, but though the Argentinian was widely linked with Manchester City and Paris St Germain last summer, it had been anticipated that a deal would be reached for him to extend his 20-year association with Barca.