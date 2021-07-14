Ireland's Rianna Jarrett joins second tier London City Lionesses

Rianna Jarrett has been snapped by English second tier club London City Lionesses following her recent departure from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Wexford-born Republic of Ireland international striker, 26, joins the club who finished last season’s League 2 campaign in sixth place.

Jarrett scored twice in 16 appearances for Brighton. She has made the same number of outings for Ireland’s senior side, her sole strike being an important one in the 3-2 win over Ukraine.

That was Vera Pauw’s first game at the helm in October 2019 and the Dutch native will be happy that one of her main forward options has settled her club future ahead of the World Cup qualifiers kicking off in September.

Welcoming Jarrett to the club where fellow Irish squad members Hayley Nolan and Alli Murphy played last season, Lionesses head coach Melissa Phillips said: “Rianna is a proven striker with strength that makes her an absolute handful on the ball. Her experiences both internationally and in the WSL add value to the squad and help us achieve our goals for the season ahead.” Jarrett added: “I'm really excited to get going with LCL, a club which is professional and moving in the right direction.

“I got a great feeling from talking to Melissa and her staff, and all the players have been welcoming. I'm looking forward to challenging myself in the league, and being pushed in the right direction." The club was managed by Dubliner Lisa Fallon between May and October of 2020.

Other players plying their trade in League 2 for the upcoming season will be Liverpool’s latest recruits, Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan. They will swell the Irish contingent at Anfield led by Reds skipper Niamh Fahey.