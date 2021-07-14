Jamie McGrath subject of transfer bids but St Mirren hold firm on valuation

Meanwhile, Jimmy Dunne has joined fellow Irish centre-back Conor Masterson at QPR
St Mirren's Jamie McGrath. Photo: Jeff Holmes/PA

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 12:49
John Fallon

Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath won’t be leaving St Mirren until the club receive their valuation, according to manager Jim Goodwin.

Confirming bids have been received, Waterford-native Goodwin says he won’t stand in his compatriot’s way if the offer is right for all parties.

McGrath was rewarded for his 17-goal season at the Scottish Premier League club with a debut cap against Andorra in June.

The winger from Athboy had won a league title in 2018 under Ireland boss Stephen Kenny when they previously worked together at Dundalk.

“We had a bid a couple of weeks ago and we’re very transparent with Jamie and his representatives,” Goodwin told the Daily Record after McGrath lined up in a friendly for the Saints.

“We want to hold on to him, as you can see by the fact he was in our starting XI against Dunfermline.

“We don’t need to sell anyone either, but we’re always fair to players that come here or that come through the academy.

“If a bid meets our valuation and it’s a club that Jamie quite likes the idea of then we’re not going to stand in anyone’s way of earning some big money at a potentially bigger club.

“We have to be realistic about the situation. Jamie’s done great for us last season, he’s a senior international, and that’s how I sell this place to young players I bring here.” 

Meanwhile, Jimmy Dunne has joined fellow Irish centre-back Conor Masterson at QPR. The Louthman left Burnley to join the Championship club on a three-year contract.

Goalkeepers Ian Lawlor and Danny Rogers are both on trial at SPL outfit Dundee.

