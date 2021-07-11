Roberto Mancini tears up old Italian stereotypes but the future’s bright for England

Just when we thought that all of England’s heavy burden, carried for 55 years, was about to be shrugged off for good the dreaded pain of penalties has hit them again and left Italy celebrating — but there was a lot at Euro 2020 to suggest that both these sides will be serious contenders on the world stage for years to come.

For more than five decades England have been obsessed with looking backwards and counting the days since Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup at Wembley in 1966; now, despite the agony of seeing Italy win a tense and emotional shoot-out, they must also learn to look forwards.

Gareth Southgate’s side may not have ended their trophy drought but it is only 16 months until the World Cup finals in Qatar and given the average age of their side you would think England have the potential to be competitive against the very best.

That won’t be too much consolation right now, but watching Italy celebrate their dramatic win can still be a starting point rather than an ending for Southgate’s side.

The same is true for Italy, of course, because they showed remarkable character and control to peg England back after going behind so early to an England goal from Luke Shaw and then greater control in the shootout to lift the trophy.

Bonucci’s leveller transformed the match in the second half and it’s credit to Mancini that they now stand as champions of Europe.

The former Manchester City manager has single-handedly transformed Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, remember, in a highly personal and individual way.

His personality was stamped over every bit of their performance in the final as they recovered from that difficult start in which England seemed to have the edge.

Gone now is the old stereotype that Italian teams are defensive specialists who will use every dark art in the book to eek out a 1-0 win, revelling in the art of defending a lead.

This current team has many of those qualities but, ultimately, what Mancini has asked his team to do is keep the ball and attack.

That switch in mentality must have been a considerable challenge for an Italian squad which has been brought up on the glory of cattenacio, a tactical system with its basis on a strong defence.

Mancini has been clever in keeping Bonucci and Chiellini at the heart of his defence, just as Arsene Wenger once did with Steve Bould, Tony Adams, and Martin Keown.

There are question marks over whether Italy has the players available to replace them in the long term, but for the moment Mancini’s hybrid model is a joy to watch whether you like old school defending or clever, quick interplay up front.

What this final showed, too, is that Italy have an incredible mentality to go with their skill levels. Going behind so early against England provided a tough challenge but the Italians regrouped at half-time, tweaked their tactics to ensure Kieran Trippier was no longer left alone on England’s right wing and slowly began to dominate the ball and quieten the home crowd.

When their equaliser came, from Bonucci following a corner, it was well deserved and suddenly it was England who looked a little lost. The pendulum had swung and, suddenly, Mancini was winning the tactical battle.

That’s no mean feat against Gareth Southgate, who has perhaps been the most impressive tactical coach at this tournament, transforming an old fashioned view that English players aren’t capable of coping with complicated tactical plans.

England’s remarkable rise has been a victory for strategy and long-term thinking that plenty of other national associations can learn from.

Remember the days when France dominated youth development, and won the 1998 World Cup, because of their coaching set up at their Clairefontaine academy? Or when Germany transformed their fortunes in the early 2000s by bringing through stars from their youth system, culminating in a World Cup victory in 2014?

This success is England’s version of that same story and it began long ago when The FA first started thinking about how on earth it could catch up with the rest of the world.

The opening of England’s national coaching and development centre at St George’s Park and the launch of the England DNA Project in 2014 have been major milestone; mapping out exactly how future England teams, at all levels, were expected to play.

Former technical director Dan Ashworth, now at Brighton, looked at the German system and how a small country such as Belgium produced so many outstanding players. But the aim was to provide a hybrid version that learned from others but still felt uniquely ‘English’. That’s exactly what we saw at Wembley as England’s physical strength, allied to technical brilliance, left Italy floundering. The bold aim back in 2015, mocked by some, was for England to win the World Cup in 2022. And they are still on track.

But it was Italy’s day and they, too, will look ahead with incredible belief after what they have done at this tournament, playing some of the best football of Euro 2020, especially in that semi-final against Spain.

This may well be the tournament that changes the hierarchy of European football, and we have some new contenders. It will hurt badly for England all the way to Qatar, and you can only hope that those who missed the penalties will not be vilified.

Italy are deserved champions, but England can believe it will be their turn one day.