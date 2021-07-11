TV View: Roy Keane minds the teacups amid BBC whitewash  

THE coming hours should see last night’s European Championship Final confirmed as the most watched event in the history of British television and the real winners of this tournament can finally be revealed - the BBC.

An estimated 44 million people were expected to tune in for the final on the two channels, with the Beeb outscoring their ITV rivals by an estimated factor of four viewers to one.

The real question was why?

The obvious answer, of course, is that viewers of the corporation are not inconvenienced by the distraction of adverts and, as any television exec will tell you in the age of binge-watching and streaming, nobody is prepared to put up with those.

But in terms of the coverage, the “underdogs” wiped the floor with their establishment rivals.

“We’re all fans of England tonight,” beamed BBC’s Gary Lineker within seconds of the pre-match opening.

“It’s fair to say we’re going to be biased and if you don’t like that … so be it.”

That pretty much set the tone for four hours of the sort of state broadcasting propaganda that would have been more at home in the old Soviet Union or China.

For those of a certain age, the Iraq War gave us their propaganda minister “Comical Ali,” the BBC have presented “Comical Alan” though there is nothing vaguely amusing about Shearer or his cheerleading colleagues.

On a more serious note, nearly two hours before kick-off last night, there were disturbing scenes outside, with the stadium locked down after ticketless supporters stormed barriers. Half an hour before kick-off, the country’s biggest newspaper website had a story under the headline “For God’s sake, behave!”

To the credit of ITV presenter Mark Pougatch, he wasted no time in reporting the incident, referring to “shameful scenes” and interviewing an eyewitness steward who gave a vivid account.

It was a dampener of an opening to a day for which England - as we have been told, perhaps, every three minutes since Wednesday night - has waited 55 years but it was proper and responsible reporting of the facts.

The BBC? Lineker, Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard did not mention it until half-time, at 9.04pm, almost exactly three hours after it happened.

And why should they? As Lineker himself put it, he and his team were fans, not journalists.

There was a sneering reference to “Italian gamesmanship” from the corporation, also, though no mention of Raheem Sterling’s very dubious penalty award in the semi-final.

All of which is fine and possibly captured the mood of large swathes of the country - if not the 10 million-plus Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish who also helped pay Lineker's £1.36 million BBC salary last year - but if you were looking for anything resembling balanced analysis, the Beeb was not the place for you.

It took 15 minutes before Lineker uttered the word “Italy” and 50 before there was anything resembling a look at the opposition. ITV responded with a feature from jockey Frankie Dettori looking at his countrymen - it may not have been BAFTA award-winning stuff but at least they were trying.

Part of the problem was the BBC had stolen a march on their rivals by bringing their pre-game show forward to 6.20pm, 10 minutes ahead of ITV, leaving Team Lineker 100 minutes to fill - without ads, of course.

Instead, ITV were a classic example of less being more - an old adage in TV journalism - and had, in the eyes of many, won the “battle” with the Beeb anyway, even before coverage started, airing the classic “Italian Job” starring Michael Caine in the afternoon.

When it came to the business end of the day, ITV also carried out their pre-match interviews better than their rivals - Gabby Logan’s interviewees were struggling to hear her and Gabriel Clarke simply conducted better chats with “shared” targets, like Southgate and Sir Geoff Hurst, than did the Beeb.

Not that they were perfect, of course. ITV were saddled with Ian Wright, who would have been more at home with the BBC, where he has been previously, but, thankfully, as they did on Wednesday, ITV also had the sensible pitchside analysis of Emma Hayes and the neutrality of Roy Keane to offset that.

Thankfully, as they did on Wednesday, ITV also had the sensible pitchside analysis of Emma Hayes and the neutrality of Roy Keane

When, at half-time, ITV showed the obligatory shot of their commentators wildly celebrating the England goal, the clip showed Keane picking up cups of tea from the podium so they were not spilled.

Just before kick-off Lineker and his chums had joined in with the Wembley crowd signing “Sweet Caroline” … at the same time Wright was doing likewise over on ITV, with Keane looking on with a mixture of disdain and embarrassment. Lots of viewers would have felt the same.

“This is beautiful,” squealed Ferdinand amid the impromptu karaoke. It wasn’t though, presumably, most of the estimated 36 million BBC viewers would have agreed with him.