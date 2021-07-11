Messi's happiness 'indescribable' as Scaloni praises his captain for playing injured

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi, revealing his captain played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury.

"If you knew the way that he played in the Copa America you’d love him even more,” Scaloni told reporters after Argentina’s 1-0 win at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“You can never do without a player like him, even when he is not fully fit like in this game and the previous one.”

Scaloni did not say what the injury was but he showered Messi with praise on a night Argentines took to the streets in huge numbers to celebrate their first international title in 28 years and Messi’s first victory with the national side.

Messi, winner of the FIFA Player of the Year award a record six times, has won every club and individual honour with Barcelona but he had lost all four of his previous finals with Argentina.

The 34-year old had shown his frustration with the defeats, retiring after losing the 2016 Copa America to Chile only to return to the international fold a few weeks later.

“In the end he did not throw in the towel and he succeeded,” Scaloni said.

“We are talking about the best footballer of all time and everyone knew how important it was for him to win a title with the national team.

“I have a relationship that is different than the (usual) coach-player relationship,” Scaloni added. “It’s closer. We greet each other, we hug each other, and I am eternally grateful to him and his team mates.”

Messi, currently a free agent after his contract at Barcelona expired, fell to the floor at full-time in a sign of huge relief, while his former team-mate Neymar was in tears after he was unable to inspire Brazil to victory.

Amid the jubilant celebrations, he told TyC Sports: "The truth is that this is crazy. There would be no better moment than this. The happiness is immense, I knew that at some point it was going to happen. The happiness I feel right now indescribable.

"After the last Copa I told these players that they will be the future of the national team. I was not mistaken, and now today we are champions.'

"I had a lot of confidence in this group, which has grown in strength since the last Copa America. They are a group of very good people, who advance and do not complain.

"I'm very happy! I dreamed about this many times."

The match was decided by a goal midway through the first half from Angel Di Maria, who lobbed Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson following a perfect Rodrigo De Paul pass.

Brazil were poor throughout the contest and struggled to test Emiliano Martinez at the other end. Everton forward Richarlison had Brazil’s best chance when he forced the Aston Villa keeper into a save.

"I'm speechless," said Martinez. "I knew my dream would come true, and where better than the Maracanazo and giving the title to the best in the world and fulfilling his dream."

Messi, who was named player of the tournament – a prize he shared with Neymar – after his four goals helped Argentina lift the trophy, should have found the net himself at the Maracana, but with the goal at his mercy he slipped when through one-on-one against Ederson.

It mattered not and, 16 years after making his debut for Argentina, Messi finally got his hands on an international title.

In the process, he silenced critics who had always pointed to his lack of success with his country as a reason why he should not be considered the best player of all time, despite his brilliance at club level.

ARGENTINA: Martinez, Otamendi, Acuna, Montiel, Romero (Pezzella 80), Di Maria (Palacios 80), De Paul, Paredes (Rodriguez 55), Lo Celso (Tagliafico 64), Messi, Lautaro Martinez (Gonzalez 80).

BRAZIL: Ederson, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi (Emerson 77), Casemiro, Fred (Firmino 46), Lucas Paqueta (Gabriel Barbosa 77), Neymar, Everton (Vinicius Junior 64), Richarlison.

Reuters