The quiet revolutionary: Gareth Southgate shows there is a new England way

The last weeks have seen nothing less than the rebirth of the nation’s football team led by a quiet revolutionary.

Gareth Southgate’s ‘Dear England’ open letter before the tournament was the most thoughtful, humane and progressive missive pretty much anyone has ever written in English football’s history. A remarkable statement of intent, beliefs and values and all part of changing the narrative around England.

What did England, the team, mean to you? Mostly negative stuff. What does it mean now? Mostly positive stuff. This is easy to say, but it is a massive gulf that has been crossed.

That he wrote his letter on the eve of the tournament, giving himself a huge hostage to fortune in doing so, is all part of this quite extraordinary achievement.

It endorsed some important notions, none more so than the value of introspection, kindness and understanding that how we see the world may not be how our children do. It was inclusive, empathetic, thoughtful and proud to be so, feeling that this is the Englishness he wanted himself and his players to embrace and hoped the fans would too.

It was a win for the beta-male, for the quiet boy.

Everyone wants a piece of Southgate now, of course. Every side claiming him for their own, from Boris Johnson, a man so devoid of shame or moral centre that he’ll do anything to try and leech someone else’s glory, despite quite profoundly knowing nothing about football and speaking about it like a High Court Judge in the 1960s talking about The Beatles, to those on the left who see this as a win for liberal progressive values, for inclusivity, for Remain, even.

In a country like England, that is so chronically divided against itself, with all sides seeing its enemies everywhere, this is perhaps inevitable. It is greatly in Southgate’s credit that he manages to steer a path through all of this noise and simply lead by example, something the government clearly is unable to do.

Fans by a new mural in Nuneaton by artist Nathan Parker, depicting Gareth Southgate. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Seeing supporters booing their team, a team making a gesture of solidarity in support of fairness was more powerful than a million 1,000 word essays. England has always had this element to its support. They only need the slightest encouragement to think this is their time and all the toxicity comes to the surface very quickly. And this government has given them exactly that encouragement often enough, indeed were doing so before the tournament even started.

Now they have been proven to be on the wrong side of history and those politicians that thought they could whip up the intolerant and the stupid, have to pretend they, in the manner of Glenn Hoddle, ‘never said them things’, which is basically Johnson’s attitude to his whole life; cause trouble, lie about it, then run away from your responsibilities like the coward he so nakedly is. What despicable creatures he and his cabinet of callous creeps are. They remain the unforgiven.

Southgate has shown us all that what is in the player’s heads dictates how they perform on the pitch and you can’t get the latter right until you get the former sorted. This sounds simple but it is nothing short of revolutionary. To turn the heavy-shirted zeros of 2016 into the heroes of 2021 was like turning around that massive boat that got wedged in the Suez Canal.

This tournament has been the final clearing down of the collective synapses and a total reset, that first began at the last World Cup.

Now we believe. Now we have a manager who understands that every match is different and you may need to change playing staff and tactics each time to be successful. This might not seem much, but for generations, England’s exceptionalism meant they thought they could just impose their will on the opposition and that trying to shape your game in response to your opponents was somehow weak, unpatriotic, even. The English Way was the only way. Then, when we realised we had to change, we couldn’t. Until now.

He’s also managed to keep everyone in the squad happy. After the game against Ukraine the first thing he did in his media interviews was mention the three he had to leave out. He did the same after Denmark, saying how the whole 26 are equally important. That’s proper inclusivity.

That England has been successful with a manager who is just a decent man, plain and simple, ironically the sort of clean underpants, quiet, well-mannered but firm honest Englishman that features in the myth-making movies that the ‘patriotic’ booers think embodies a sort of Englishness lost in the modern world, is a joyful irony.

England have played like teams that used to routinely beat The Old England. The cognitive dissonance this has created in us all is disturbing. We have no place to put it. It was interesting how after each of the first three games, reactions were stuck in the old England responses, ready to walk down the moaning road once again, same as they always have, because this was England and this is what we do. Some of us felt this time was different, but many didn’t because success doesn’t fit into the England shaped-hole in our consciousness.

The cliche goes that in all revolutions, nothing happens for a long time and then everything happens quickly. These Euros have been that moment. And at the end, nothing is as it was at the beginning. And thank god for that.