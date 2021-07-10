Ringmahon Rangers suffer penalty heartbreak in FAI Cup

FAI Cup: Ringmahon Rangers 1-1 Crumlin United (Crumlin win 4-1 on penalties)

Crumlin United needed penalties to see off Ringmahon Rangers after a 1-1 draw in the qualifying round of the 2021 FAI Cup on Saturday afternoon at Ringmahon Park.

Jamie Geoghan knocked in the decisive penalty to send the Dubliners through after a gruelling game between the Cork and Dublin rivals.

Crumlin had a dream start five minutes in after Darren Clarke was fouled by Aaron Ahern inside the area. Referee Rory McEnany pointed to the spot and the winger blasted the ball into the right corner to give them a 1-0 lead.

Crumlin, whose last FAI Cup adventure brought them to the quarter-final in 2019, settled into possession after the goal and began to dominate the game.

Ringmahon equalised against the run of play when Jack Cairns split the Crumlin midfield and played Anthony McAlavey through on goal. As Michael Quinn came forward, McAlavey knocked the ball passed the goalkeeper and slotted in.

Anthony McAlavey, Ringmahon Rangers, rounds Mikey Quinn, Crumlin goalkeeper, to score the equaliser. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The home side finished the first half the strongest with a succession of chances from Cameron Harlson and Patrick O’Brien. Both were denied by the finest of margins, first Crumlin goalkeeper saved well and then O’Brien put a free header narrowly wide.

Clarke pestered Ringmahon on the left side with his quick feet and side stepping ability. Ten minutes into the second half, he twisted free and attempted to square the ball to Shane Hyland. Eric Grimes came out to save and denied the winger a spectacular assist.

After neither team could be separated in normal time, Crumlin were handed a huge opening in the first minute of extra-time when Martins Olahasya squared to Alan McGeal. The forward fired from point blank range at goal and on the line was Sean Blake who headed away.

Extra-time petered out, and penalties were needed to separate the two teams. Crumlin scored four to put them through to the first round proper.

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Eric Grimes; Ewan Lee (Kallum Long 68) , Aaron Ahern, Cian Kingston, Philip Keane, Tijani Aibor, Cameron Harlson (Adam Delaney 68), Anthony McAlavey, Jack Cairns (Rory Brennan 90), Dean Swords (Sean Blake 8), Patrick O’Brien (Dylan Hayes 75).

CRUMLIN UNITED: Michael Quinn (David Meehan 82); Lee Murray, Calvin Rogers, Niall Cooney (Jamie Geoghan 105), Sean Dillon (Jamie Henderson 46), Darren Clarke, Glenn Fulham (Adam Bennett 62), Shane Hyland, Dragos Mamaliga (Martins Olahasya 46), Alan McGeal.

Referee: Rory McEnany.