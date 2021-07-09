Motherwell sign Irish defender Darragh O’Connor

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell are set to complete the signing of Wexford-born defender Darragh O’Connor.

The 21-year-old hasn’t had long to wait for a new club following his release by FA Cup winners Leicester City, earning a contract offer from Graham Alexander.

O’Connor impressed over a two-game trial period to secure a deal. Fellow Scots St Johnstone were also interested in luring him but the centre-back will stay at Fir Park.

It was just over two years ago when Leicester swooped to recruit O’Connor, who had racked up 20 first-team matches for League of Ireland First Division club Wexford during his teens.

He was part of Leicester’s U23 squad, regularly training with Brendan Rodgers’ first-team, but needed a move to enhance his development with competitive minutes.

Motherwell have Saturday’s final friendly against Millwall before they kick the season off with League Cup fixtures next week.