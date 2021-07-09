Ireland outcast Tyler Toland set for Champions League football with Celtic

Ireland outcast Tyler Toland has chosen the No 16 jersey donned by Roy Keane at Celtic for her new adventure at Parkhead.

Fran Alonso has today snapped up the Donegal-born midfielder who also had interest from English clubs West Ham United and Liverpool.

Toland, 19, is familiar with the Scottish women’s league, having spent last season on loan at their Celtic’s rivals, Glasgow City.

She recently became a free agent after ending her two-year spell with Manchester City and is looking forward to a campaign that sees Celtic compete for the first time in the women’s Champions League. They have been drawn against Levante in next month’s qualifying round.

While Glasgow City clinched their 14th successive Premier League title last month, they are facing increasing competition from Celtic and Rangers. Boards at both clubs last year decided to invest in full-time set-ups, with Toland’s capture another signal of the Celtic’s intent.

Keane finished his club career at Parkhead in 2006, wearing the same numbered jersey he’d been synonymous with during a trophy-laden spell for Manchester United.

Fellow midfield lynchpin and compatriot Toland hopes Celtic provide her with the platform to shine.

“When I spoke to Fran, I knew Celtic was a perfect fit for me,” she told the club's website.

“The way he plays his football, his training and philosophy are definitely right for me, and Celtic’s obviously a massive club and you can’t turn that opportunity down.

“Having Champions League football will be great. Celtic finished second last season so they’re obviously looking to compete again for the league this season. It’s just a really great environment.” Having settled on her club status, Toland’s international future is the next priority.

She remains Ireland’s youngest ever debutant – making her bow at 16 in 2017 – but hasn’t been in the squad since a dispute arose with manager Vera Pauw during the trip to Greece in November 2019.

Despite sending Pauw a text message in April seeking a comeback route, the Dutch coach isn’t willing to entertain the prospect unless a phone call is forthcoming.