Amazon cameras to go behind the scenes at Arsenal

New documentary to provide "an unprecedented inside-look" at the Emirates Stadium
SINGAPORE - JULY 28: General view of Arsenal dressing room ahead of the International Champions Cup match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain at the National Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images for ICC)

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 11:42
Cian Locke

Arsenal are set to follow rivals Tottenham in becoming the latest Premier League club to invite Amazon's cameras to film a behind-the-scenes documentary series.

The next season of the All or Nothing series is set to feature the Gunners, with Amazon Prime promising "an unprecedented inside-look at the 2021/22 season" taking "viewers behind the curtain during a crucial season at one of the world’s biggest football clubs, as Arsenal focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition".

The Amazon cameras will follow Arsenal players at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, as well as "away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition". 

“We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day today. We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club,” said Mark Gonnella, Arsenal’s Media and Communications Director. 

“All or Nothing will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy laden history and our ambitions for future success."

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to go behind the scenes at Arsenal to capture the exhilaration and drama of a unique season at the club,” said Clare Cameron, Executive Producer, 72 Films, the company behind the production. 

“The opportunity to get close-up access to a squad of talented young players, both on and off the pitch, see the return of the fans to football and understand what makes Arsenal such an iconic club, will make for a compelling All or Nothing series.” 

Previous installments of the All or Nothing series featured Tottenham and Manchester City.

The Tottenham production portrayed the departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of Jose Mourinho at the club. 

But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will hope next season's offering proves less dramatic.

