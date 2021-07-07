Jack Grealish and Declan Rice ‘fully vindicated’ in England switch, says Noel King

Former Ireland U21 manager Noel King believes England’s progress at the European Championships “vindicates” the decision of his former players Jack Grealish and Declan Rice to defect.

King was the man to hand the pair their U21 debuts. Grealish earned the first of his six caps against the Faroe Islands in 2013 at the age of 17, turning his back after his swansong in Germany 13 months later.

Fellow English-born prospect Rice emerged through the FAI’s underage system to make his U21 bow in the Euro qualifier away to Azerbaijan in 2017.

He made four more appearances for King’s U21s — his infamous last act being the kissing of the FAI badge upon the winner being scored in the return meeting with the Azeris at Tallaght Stadium.

The midfielder was elevated to the senior fold to line out in three friendlies before stalling his international career.

Both stars took time out to deliberate on offers from England to jump ship, eventually switching allegiance to their homeland.

“Jack and Declan might be the first former Ireland internationals to win European medals,” quipped King on the RTÉ Soccer Podcast.

“England’s performance at the Euros has a special interest for me because both players are doing really well.

“I’ve known them over the years and they are two good young fellas.

“I do think about the decisions that the two lads had to make. They got a bit of stick for deciding to leave Ireland but you can be sure that they’re fully vindicated and are well pleased with the choices they made.”

King — who retired as the FAI’s head scout last year and is currently managing Women’s National League leaders Shelbourne — could spot the pair’s qualities early in their careers.

Grealish was tipped for stardom from youth level at Aston Villa, while Rice had a more circuitous route to becoming a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s engine room.

“Jack is really an excellent player and a huge threat,” he added. “He goes past players and is capable of getting taken down for free-kicks and penalties. He gets back up and goes again.

“I remember him being like that for us. He loved to attack, gliding past players but I didn’t think he’d develop as quickly as he has.

“The hardest thing to get Jack to do was defend. When he’s off the leash, he’s a free spirit. But he strengthened up physically by filling out, improved from playing with better players, and has developed into a top-class player.

“The same for Declan, who was a bit younger for us. He started as a centre-back for Chelsea but they released him. He’s in the bracket of a late developer, turning things around and now every club in England appears to want him.

“Both played ahead of their age groups so were doing something special to be elevated. I couldn’t say for sure they’d make it but they were talented boys. They have immense careers ahead of them.”

But will King allow his personal connection to cheer England on towards their first trophy since 1966?

“Like everybody, you’re looking at how England are getting on and all that nonsense about whether football is coming home,” he noted.

“But I think England could actually win the tournament - as hard as that is to say.”