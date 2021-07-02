Joe Collins completes Treaty United comeback victory over Cork City

Cork City 2 Treaty United 3

Tommy Barrett’s Treaty United secured an excellent win at Turner’s Cross as Kieran Hanlon converted twice from the spot and substitute Joe Collins scored the decisive goal.

Cork City will likely rue spurned opportunities, having had plenty of chances to take a firm grip on the game.

Both Colin Healy and Tommy Barrett can count themselves unlucky with the injuries they have had to deal with in recent weeks, with both missing some key figures. Barrett was dealt more injury woes prior to this Munster derby with the news that captain Jack Lynch and goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan were unable to feature.

City started the game on the front foot holding much of the possession, with Dylan McGlade, Steven Beattie, and Darragh Crowley very much to the fore. City looked to test the Treaty United rear-guard early on, albeit failing to force a save out of stand-in goalkeeper Shane Cusack in the opening ten minutes.

The breakthrough goal came just after the quarter-hour mark against the run of play. Treaty managed to fashion a chance out of nothing, with Hanlon finding space inside the Cork City box. His shot struck the arm of Jonas Hakkinen, and the resulting penalty was stroked home by Hanlon.

The Treaty lead didn’t last long, however, with City regaining composure. McGlade’s outswinging corner caused unrest inside the Treaty box, and Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh was quickest to react. He managed to prod the ball past a hapless Cusack in the Treaty goal. Honours even on the half-hour mark.

The first half looked set to finish level with both sides sharing possession and showing glimpses of good play but City were to go snatch the interval lead. Good pressure from the City attackers led to a chance for striker Cian Murphy who slotted past Cusack on the stroke of half-time.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first ended, with both sides pushing the tempo of the game. An early free-kick for the Shannonsiders’ was flicked on by a red and white jersey, and once again struck a City player's arm, Gordon Walker the culprit on this occasion. Hanlon beat Mark McNulty from the spot once again to even the scoreline.

The open nature of the game continued throughout the opening stanza of the second half. The 50th minute brought about another chance for City, but Alec Byrne spurned the opportunity, blazing over the bar from inside the box.

Treaty were starting to get good change out of the aerial prowess of Hanlon, but Cian Coleman was managing well with the striker overall. Coleman’s comfort in dealing with Hanlon allowed Gearóid Morrissey and Byrne in the City midfield to push further forward. Byrne’s range of passing was a good catalyst for City to create more opportunities. One of such fell to McGlade, who was only able to hit the side netting with his right-legged effort.

Treaty striker Hanlon was replaced by Joe Collins just after the hour mark, allowing them to get more of a foothold on the ball in midfield. Ten minutes later, Collins proved to be the key man as his shot from outside the area took a slight deflection off a defender and bounced over McNulty in the City goal.

A scrappy finish ensued as Treaty looked to dig in and get the three points. City forced a couple of opportunities that may have resulted in penalties for the Leesiders but appeals were waved away by the man in the middle, Eoghan O’Shea.

CORK CITY (4-4-2): McNulty; Walker (Kargbo, 85), Hakkinen, Coleman, Beattie; Crowley (Walsh, 76), Morrissey, Byrne, McGlade; O’Brien-Whitmarsh, Murphy (Wynne, 90).

TREATY UNITED (4-5-1): Cusack; Fleming, Guerins, O’Donnell, Ludden; McCarthy, O’Connell, McNamara (Walsh, 92), Keane (Armshaw, 64); McKevitt; Hanlon (Collins, 64).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.