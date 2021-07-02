Joe Doyle brace edges Bray Wanderers past Cobh Ramblers

The Wicklow side kept their promotion push on track
Ian Turner of Cobh Ramblers heads to score his side's goal at Carlisle Grounds. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 21:41
John O'Shea

Bray Wanderers 2 Cobh Ramblers 1

A Joe Doyle brace helped Bray Wanderers to come from behind and secure victory over Cobh Ramblers on Friday night, as the Wicklow side kept their promotion push on track.

On the quarter of an hour mark, Cobh keeper Sean Barron reacted well to make a save to deny Richie O’Farrell of Bray at his near post.

The hosts went even close in the 21st minute, when after a fine attacking move, Doyle fired into the side netting from a decent position.

Despite Bray having most of the possession in the first half, it was Ramblers that went ahead on 31 minutes. Ian Turner was on hand to head into the back of the net from a Darren Murphy cross.

But the Seagulls were to deservedly get on level terms before half time, courtesy of a close range finish by Doyle.

Bray were to go into the lead in the early stages of the second half, when Doyle controlled the ball well in the box and slotted a low strike past Barron.

Ramblers grew into the contest towards the conclusion and piled on the pressure in search of a leveller. But Bray almost hit them on the break as Barron made a super double save, with Doyle firing just wide in second half stoppage time for the hosts.

BRAY WANDERERS: Maher; Barnett, Quinn, Barry, Clifford, Byrne, Doyle, Kavanagh, O’Farrell, Craven, Lovic.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Phillips, O’Riordan, Lyons, C Murphy (Walsh, 62) , Turner (D O’Connell, 70), O’Leary, Devitt, D Murphy, Cooper (O’Reilly, 84), Hegarty (Griffin, 62).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

