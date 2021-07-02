FAI accounts show Association on firmer financial footing but challenges still lie ahead

The FAI has reclassified its debt through Bank of Ireland, leaving the association with total creditors of €102.5m.

While current liabilities have decreased in the 2020 accounts published on Friday, most of the borrowings were pushed out to enable the Association to start trading its way out of the legacy issues from the previous regime.

Such was the scale of their financial crisis that it took a Government bailout 18 months ago to avoid the organisation facing likely insolvency.

Bank of Ireland were central to clinching the deal and their cash injection of €18m afforded them scope to reduce trade creditors from €11.5m to €4.9m over the 12 months.

The FAI, like all sporting organisations, saw their revenues decimated by Covid-19 over that period but the State relief funding of €13.2m more than compensates for the €10.9m loss of ticket revenue for international matches and participants on coaching courses.

Other positive news came in the form of enhanced Sport Ireland funding.

Instead of having 50% of their €2.9m grant withheld in 2019 as the upheaval escalated, delivery of governance reforms resulted in Leinster House rewarding the FAI by doubling the annual handout.

This stream has avoided any redundancies among lower to middle earners at the 202-strong organisation, a condition attached to the rescue package.

In overall terms, the financial statements demonstrate the board elected and appointed over 2020 have presided over a company now able to produce a firmer balance sheet.

Unlike December 2019, when vice-president Paul Cooke couldn’t guarantee the staff payroll, the FAI now has stable cash flow.

However, the effect of main sponsors Three departing midway through the year, accounting for most of the €1.8m dip in sponsorship to €5.8m, underlined the scale of the task facing them to improve the longer-term picture. Their ability to attract sponsors and offload premium and season tickets hinges on an upturn in the fortunes of the senior international team.

“Together with the support provided to us by Fifa and Uefa and the strict and careful management of our variable costs as we came to terms with the impact of the pandemic, we met this financial challenge head-on with our operating costs €5.7m lower in 2020 compared to 2019,” said the FAI’s independent chairperson Roy Barrett when circulating the accounts to members ahead of a virtual AGM on July 25.

“We are moving to a better place and can look forward to a brighter financial future.”

That will be a gradual process. Repayments of the €2.5m Government payout to meet the annual licence fee to the Aviva Stadium company hovers, as does the $5m loan from FIFA, which starts to be repaid from next year.

Uefa won’t seek their €4m loan to be paid back until 2028 while the botched Sports Direct sponsorship deal will continue to seep from Irish football €100,000 per month, plus 5% interest, until October 2025.

The Aviva Stadium mortgage won’t be paid off until 2040, a far cry from the 2020 prediction made by former chief executive John Delaney.

Creditors, when combined between those due before and after 12 months, amount to €102.5m, of which €24m is deferred income.