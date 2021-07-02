Defeat to Luxembourg still lingers with Seamus Coleman  

John Fallon

As he spends his final week before pre-season training walking the beaches of Kilybegs with his wife Rachel and two daughters, Séamus Coleman can’t help but rerun Ireland’s nadir in his head.

It’s not that being in the same country as the defeat to Luxembourg at Aviva Stadium crystalises the moment.

Everywhere he’s been since that 1-0 loss in March, home or abroad, the memories resurface – and the Ireland skipper is honest enough to admit he doesn’t see it disappearing.

“That Luxembourg defeat won’t be erased from my memory,” admits the Everton full-back of losing to a nation ranked 96 in the world.

“It was a massively disappointing night and one that, as I said at the time, we had to take on the chin. It’s not about feeling sorry for yourself because the media rightly gave us a hard time for it. It was well deserved.

“We can’t put that result right as such but we have to go out and put pride back in the shirt. That's by trying to get a big performance next time and a result to claw back the defeat we gave away.”

If only it was that straightforward. The Luxembourg result, coupled with the 3-2 loss in Serbia three days earlier, leaves Ireland needing at least seven points from three qualifiers in September to rescue their World Cup campaign.

The road to redemption begins on September 1 in Faro against a Portugal side smarting from losing their European champions crown at the last-16 stage on Sunday.

Pertinently, captain Cristiano Ronaldo is gunning for his 110th goal to become the top scorer in the history of international football.

“It would be very wrong of me to say that we can’t get something out of it," Coleman insisted about the remainder of the campaign.

“There is no doubt the results have been disappointing. But all I can say is that the summer camp in Spain was positive and we go into the next international game with an opportunity to win it.

“We will be going into the Portugal game looking to win. We have other qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia but the first against Portugal will be our focus.

“I know Portugal got knocked out of the Euros but I thought their first XI was quite strong. It won’t make a difference to us that they went out at the last-16 stage.

“There is that much of a break in between then and our qualifiers. There are a few months now and club games will have started back by that stage.”

Those few weeks in advance of the squad assembling will be crucial for players on the fringes, especially the younger cohort Stephen Kenny is relying on to revive his tenure.

Coleman, having taken a circuitous route to emerging into one of the Premier League’s finest right-backs, has been critical of the next generation losing focus.

Much like compatriot Roy Keane’s critique of the Rolex watch brigade in the noughties, Coleman provided a millennial upgrade by citing Louis Vuitton washbags as reason to be concerned about hunger levels.

Injury didn’t prevent him travelling to Spain for Kenny’s latest gathering and, while there was no evidence of misplaced priorities within the cubs, he won’t be afraid to preach some home truths.

"The lads are only in and I don't really know their personalities but my duty as a senior player is to lead by example,” he said.

“That’s through our behaviour; how we are around the place, how we speak to the restaurant workers or hotel employees. I think all that's important.

“Listen, if people aren't up to scratch on that, then you might have to explain how we expect people to behave.

“We're hoping that they can all kick on because we know how tough of a job it is to make a career in football.

“Just because you've played once or twice for Ireland doesn't mean you're a full-on international. It can be taken away from you as quickly.

“You need to always have that hunger and desire to keep improving, never for a second think you've made it.

“I'm 32 now and I still work as hard as I did when I was coming through at 20.”