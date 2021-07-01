Boost for St Pat's as Alfie Lewis staying on

League of Ireland preview

St Patrick's Athletic title challenge has received a boost with the news that midfielder Alfie Lewis has signed a contract to stay with the club until the end of the season.

Lewis has been a revelation at Inchicore, picking up the club's player of the month awards for May and June as Stephen O'Donnell's men are surprise leaders of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. His loan deal had expired but he will now be at the club for the rest of the season. Lewis's contract with West Ham came to an end last week, where he been with his boyhood club since the age of eight.

"It will feel strange not going back there for pre-season and not seeing the boys and the coaches that I've known for a long time but you have to move on," said Lewis, who has played for the Hammers' first team in the League Cup. "This loan period has been good for me to get away from a comfortable environment to push myself and I feel I can get better with Pat's which I'll hopefully do between now and the end of the season."I spoke to my family and my girlfriend over the weekend and I'm happy with my decision."

The Saints lead the Premier Division on goal difference and on Friday Stephen O'Donnell's men face a Dublin derby with Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Meanwhile Richie Towell could be in line to face his old club as Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk meet at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night. Towell officially joined Rovers today, six years after leaving Dundalk, where he won two titles and a FAI Cup, and picked up the PFAI Player of the Year award.

"Richie's been great since we got him in," said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley. "He adds so much to the group. He's a real leader and we're looking forward to getting him going."Sean Kavanagh and Joey O'Brien are available but Chris McCann is a doubt for the Hoops, while Graham Burke is suspended.

Elsewhere Drogheda host Finn Harps while Marc Bircham's Waterford travel up to Derry City.

Like the rest of the football world, Cork City boss Colin Healy was transfixed by the thrills of the last 16 at the European Championships. The City boss reckons Belgium are going to win the tournament - but he won't get a chance to see how they fare against Italy, with his focus instead firmly fixed on matters closer to home, as City host Treaty United at Turner's Cross in the First Division tomorrow. This will be the Treaty's first ever trip to Turner's Cross, with Tommy Barrett's side winning the first meeting of the sides 2-1 in the Markets Field in April.

"We know what Treaty are about, we learned a lot from them in the game earlier on in the season," said Healy, "They've done well this season and have climbed up the table, so we know what they're capable of. We're looking forward to being back in Turner's Cross and playing in front of the fans again."

City are at home in three of their next four games - with the away game against bottom side Wexford - and this presents an opportunity they must take if they are reignite their play-off hopes. They will again be without Cian Bargary, George Heaven and Rob Slevin, while Ronan Hurley and Alec Byrne will be assessed closer to the game. City will also be without Jack Baxter, as the central midfielder returned to Preston North End earlier this week following the conclusion of his loan spell at City.

Shelbourne host Cabinteely, while Cobh Ramblers travel to Bray Wanderers (7.30pm). UCD meet Galway United, and Wexford host Athlone at Ferrycarrig Park.

Friday's fixtures:

Premier Division (all 7.45pm unless stated) Derry City v Waterford, Drogheda United v Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk (8pm), Bohemians v St Patrick's Athletic.

First Division Cork City v Treaty United (7.45pm), Bray v Cobh Ramblers 7.30pm, Shelbourne v Cabinteely, UCD v Galway, Wexford FC v Athlone Town (8pm).