Rochdale 'reluctantly' release manager Brian Barry-Murphy from contract at his request

The former Dale player has been in charge of the club since March 2019
Brian Barry-Murphy. Picture: PA

Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 20:53
PA

Rochdale have released manager Brian Barry-Murphy from his contract at his request.

The former Dale player has been in charge of the club since March 2019.

A club statement read: “The board of directors have reluctantly agreed, after careful consideration, to release Brian Barry-Murphy from his contract at his personal request, having been approached by the manager’s representative.

“Lee Riley and Jim McNulty will take temporary charge of first-team affairs until a permanent successor can be found.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Brian for his service to the club over the last 11 years, in his roles as player, coach and manager.”

Barry-Murphy is the son of Cork GAA legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy and began his professional career at Cork City.

