The French reaction to Euro 2020 elimination: Deschamps slammed for tactical approach

“The Unreadable Score” headlined L’Equipe’s analysis of Deschamps’ starting formation
L'Equipe cover

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 18:45
Paul Kelly

France boss Didier Deschamps was slammed for his tactical approach to Monday night’s Euro 2020 elimination by Switzerland in Tuesday’s edition of L’Equipe, the French sports daily newspaper.

“The players looked completely lost using five at the back in the first half,” complained ex-international full-back Willy Sagnol, a World Cup runner-up in 2006.

“(Paul) Pogba and (N’Golo) Kante had to cover a huge amount of the pitch, which didn’t work out at all. If we’re honest, France only played well for 20 minutes in this match,” Sagnol said.

“The Unreadable Score” headlined the paper’s analysis of Deschamps’ starting formation. “Even before kick-off, there was skepticism about this 3-4-1-2, so rarely used by France,” wrote reporter Vincent Garcia.

Garcia’s critique noted that Clement Lenglet, chosen in the middle of France’s back three, hadn’t played a minute in any of France’s five previous matches. He was replaced at half-time.

“Finally, a little daring,” Garcia wrote of Deschamps’ switch to 4-4-2 for the second half, with Kingsley Coman introduced as France reverted to a flat back-four.

L’Equipe published a graphic showing France’s three formations as the belter in Bucharest unfolded: 3-4-1-2 for the first 35 minutes, followed by a 4-4-2 diamond for the next 10 minutes, then a traditional 4-4-2 for the second half.

Despite the changes he made, Deschamps earned a miserable mark of 3/10 from L’Equipe for his performance on the bench, four points lower than Vladimir Petkovic, his Switzerland counterpart.

Explaining its rating of Deschamps, L’Équipe wrote: “A tactical choice of 3-4-1-2 at the start which didn’t work. A correction at half-time with a change to 4-4-2 and the entry of Coman.

“But it was individuals who kept Les Bleus in the match — (Karim) Benzema, Pogba or (Hugo) Lloris. Otherwise, his (Deschamps’) team collectively didn’t control anything. A bit like himself.”

The paper’s ratings of individual French players weren’t much kinder.

Of the starting 11, only Lloris (7), Pogba (6) and Benzema (8) scored over 5.

Defenders Benjamin Pavard, Lenglet, and Presnel Kimpebe were rated 2, with Raphael Varane scoring 3.

Kylian Mbappe, whose evening was termed “a nightmare”, earned 4/10.

Even Kante only managed 5, being described as “almost invisible in the first half”.

#euro 2020
