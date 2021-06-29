England v Germany player ratings: Raheem Sterling stars again to send Wembley wild

ENGLAND (3-4-3)

Jordan Pickford 7

Little to be worried about until he made an excellent block to keep out Werner and did even better with a flying stop to tip over Havertz’s screamer.

Kyle Walker 7

Playing as one of three central defenders, instead of his customary full-back, his pace and positioning was very good as he repeatedly stifled German attacks.

John Stones 7

Important tackle stopped Werner on a rare German counter-attack and his use of the ball was impressive. Cornerstone of a defence that has not let a goal in yet.

Harry Maguire 7

Some thumping early challenges on Muller set the tone for a rugged performance but could have done better with a couple of headed attempts on the German goal.

Kieran Trippier 7

The one addition from the last group game - in place of Grealish, numerically - offered real quality at set-pieces.

Kalvin Phillips 7

Brilliant cross should have been headed in by Maguire and his passing was good but lived dangerously in the tackle, especially after being booked for a late first-half foul on Kroos.

Declan Rice 6

Shaky start and became the game’s first booking as he nearly gave away an early free-kick in a dangerous position for a foul on Goretzka.

Luke Shaw 6

Poor set-piece delivery but cropped up to deliver a perfect cross for the opening goal and had a hand in the second, finding Grealish who assisted Kane.

Bukayo Saka 7

Teenager kept his place and revelled on the big stage. Won free-kicks and kept picking up the ball all over the pitch but faded in the second half and made way for Grealish.

Harry Kane 6

Continued to have a quiet tournament and missed a glorious opening in first-half injury-time from just six yards out but England fans will hope his late goal will open the floodgates for him.

Raheem Sterling 9

The in-form striker scored England’s third straight goal with his opener. He almost struck with a terrific 15th-minute blast and helped set up a great chance for Kane.

Substitutes: Jack Grealish (for Saka 68 mins) 7, Jordan Henderson (for Rice 87 mins)

The obvious sub to make, Grealish repaid Gareth Southgate by laying on the killer second goal. Henderson’s introduction was late game management.

Not used: Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Mount, Foden, Johnstone, James, Bellingham.

GERMANY (3-4-2-1)

Manuel Neuer 6

Was alert to keep out Sterling’s unexpected early snapshot but no chance with the goal. His distribution could have been better.

Matthias Ginter 6

First German booking for tugging back Shaw and had to play carefully after that. Troubled by Sterling’s pace and attacking purpose.

Mats Hummels 7

Not for the first time, his timing was brilliant as he robbed Kane with the German goal at his mercy and his display helped keep the England number nine quiet for long spells.

Antonio Rudiger 6

Unsettled by Saka’s mobility and lucky to escape a booking but did well when he had a player to deal with one-on-one.

Joshua Kimmich 7

Runs from right-wing-back provided England with problems and his best far-post cross almost created a goal for Gosens.

Toni Kroos 6

Veteran midfielder enjoyed a good tussle with England’s midfield two and linked well with Havertz but came off second best against Phillips and Rice.

Leon Goretzka 7

Came up with the first shot of the game, after five minutes, and was key to a strong start from the visitors, winning a free-kick on the edge of the box after one committed run.

Robin Gosens 5

Industrious performance but Trippier and Walker did a good job of nullifying his attacking threat and his frustration showed with a yellow for fouling Trippier.

Kai Havertz 8

Set up Chelsea team-mate Werner for the best chance of the first half and showed amazing technique to almost give Germany the lead with a volley.

Thomas Muller 4

Kept quiet largely by Maguire but wasted a glorious chance to equalise when played clean through on goal when he could not even hit the target.

Timo Werner 5

Big chance after half an hour but was denied by Pickford and seemed to lack confidence whenever on the ball. The obvious man to make way as first sub.

Substitutes: Serge Gnabry (for Werner 68 mins) 5, Emre Can (for Ginter 87 mins), Leroy Sane (for Gosens 87 mins), Jamal Musiala (for Muller 90 mins)

Werner was offering nothing - but Gnabry did not offer much more. Can, Sane, and Musiala were late desperation throws of the dice.

Not used: Halstenberg, Volland, Leno, Sule, Neuhaus, Gundogan, Trapp, Koch.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands) 8