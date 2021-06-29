Fiacre Kelleher, brother of Caoimhín, joins Bradford City

The 25-year-old former Celtic youth player has signed a two-year deal
Fiacre Kelleher pictured in 2014. 

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 18:15
Andy Hampson

Bradford have signed centre-back Fiacre Kelleher from Wrexham, the League Two club have announced.

The 25-year-old former Celtic youth player has signed a two-year deal at the Utilita Energy Stadium and becomes the Bantams’ seventh signing of the summer.

The Corkman, who is the older brother of Liverpool and Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín, was part of the Wrexham side that narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in the National League last season. He has previously played for Oxford and Macclesfield.

The defender, who has also had a loan spell in Scotland with Peterhead, told the club’s website: “I just cannot wait to get going.

“I am a passionate player who is very competitive, will get stuck in and fight to the very last minute. I am vocal on and off the pitch – and will look to do my job as well as I can.

“I want to bring consistency and am fully bought in to the plan in place. I want to help make sure we hit our goals and achieve our objective of promotion.” 

Manager Derek Adams said: “Fiacre is another player who adopts a win-at-all-costs mentality, which will be essential if we are to be a successful side this season.

“His physicality and dominance in the air brings another dimension to our game, and we are looking forward to working with him over the next two years and beyond.”

