The England-Germany rivalry through the years: Stuck in the mittel with you

I was 21, that first time I fell for a German. Shoulder-length straw blond hair. Leggy. Moved well. Touch of arrogance. Dressed in green. Piercing blue eyes. Liked Dylan and the Stones. You know the type.

It was 1972 and we met in North London, Gunter Netzer and I. Place called Wembley.

Saying we met might be over-egging it, or a trick of the years, but on that Saturday night, April 29, I stood in rapt admiration in Block F, next to the old, lost, and lamented, twin towers as the midfielder from Monchengladbach played England off the pitch in a European Championship quarter-final.

Gerd Muller and Uli Hoeness may have scored from open play in a 3-1 German victory, their first at Wembley, but it was Netzer who hit a decisive penalty with the scores level and, although it was not suspected at the time, he was midwife to an era of terminal decline and failure in tournament football for the English national team.

It was the dog days of the Alf Ramsey regime. Two years earlier, as reigning world champions, England were beaten in Leon in Mexico by the West Germans who overturned a 2-0 deficit with a winner in extra time. On that occasion, the English blamed the heat, and the absence of the talismanic Gordon Banks, a victim of the food poisoning known as Montezuma’s Revenge.

In reality, Ramsey made a fateful error of judgement in withdrawing Bobby Charlton at 69 minutes, leaving Franz Beckenbauer with no one to mark and time and space to attack.

The Germans did not win the 1970 World Cup because of the exhilarating force that was Pele’s Brazil, but they did figure in one of the competition’s great semi-finals, losing 4-3 to Italy with five goals being shared in extra time.

Two years later, they had added Netzer, Hoeness, and the ultra-cool Breitner the Che Guevara-quoting “Red Paul” to the mix.

They won the European Championships and in 1974 lifted their second World Cup by defeating tournament darlings Holland led by the flamboyant Johann Cruyff.

DER BOMBER: West Germany forward Gerhard Muller celebrates his winning goal in the quarter-final of the 1974 World Cup.

Netzer only played 20 minutes in those finals, in the politically reverberating 1-0 defeat to communist neighbours and Stasi-dominated East Germany, and the following year both he and Breitner moved to Real Madrid.

But his performance on that spring night in London lives on in the collective memory of English supporters.

Before Leon, England won or drew eight out of nine matches against the Germans.

Since then they have lost 13 and drawn three from 22 encounters, registering just six victories in 52 years.

TEARS IN TURIN: A distraught Paul Gascoigne after a booking meant he would be suspended for the 1990 World Cup final if England qualified for it. Germany ensured that they didn’t.

Among those defeats are results that cut to the quick. In 1990 England had a decent side and a good manager in Bobby Robson which reached a semi-final in the old Stadio delle Alpi Juventus Stadium only to lose on penalties with both Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle failing badly.

Germany, once more, wore green that night which should have been a warning and a reminder of the ghosts of 1972.

Six years later, worse was to come in the Terry Venables “Football’s Coming Home” Euro 1996. A pulsating 1-1 semi-final saw Germany emerge as winners 6-5 on penalties to become the first unified German team to gain a tournament title after beating the Czech Republic four days later.

Match previews in the British press varied between implicit admiration for German play and tactical acumen (this has increased in the past 30 years) to tub-thumping jingoism exemplified by Piers Morgan’s most famous Daily Mirror front page, dressing Pearce and Gascoigne in a Tommy or ‘Brodie’ helmet and carrying the words: “Achtung! Surrender — For you Fritz, ze Euro 96 Championship is over!”

Watching Andreas Moller’s strutting celebration (he thought the English would be amused by this) after his match-winning penalty still carries the bitterness of wormwood to home supporters. And within that memory can be explained some of the antipathy towards the England manager Gareth Southgate.

For some people Southgate is a little too woke for their tastes although without doubt the role of England manager is now a highly political position which proved to be beyond the sensibilities of Sam Allardyce or the patience of Fabio Capello.

What was unforgivable for many, and still is for some, is that Southgate turned his crucial penalty miss against the Germans into a joke by providing a lampooning advert for Pizza Hut alongside fellow spot-kick failures Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce. Laugh? Some supporters thought they would never start.

The modern climate surrounding England matches against Germany is radically changed although this is not to say that old attitudes have disappeared.

Just last week home fans were warned of an FA ban if they chant “10 German bombers” at the last 16 match tonight. They will be monitored by FARE, the anti-discrimination arm of Uefa whose executive director Piara Powar, for 10 years in charge of the Kick It Out anti-racism campaign, said: “We would classify it as an ultra-nationalist song that, sung within certain contexts, would be seen as an insult and discriminatory.”

Whatever their attempts to correct the thinking of the “two World Wars and one World Cup” choirs, many football supporters understand that the most effective rejoinder to this taunt is “four World Cups and three European Championships.”

But the FA warns: “We will strongly condemn any behaviour at Wembley Stadium that is discriminatory or disrespectful, and we will take action where appropriate as we try to ensure all England matches are a safe and enjoyable experience.”

It is doubtful whether any of this worries the Germans who have their own armoury of compound nouns and phrases to deal with every situation.

They will probably greet anti-Mannschaft sentiment with Weltschmerz (that sensation of melancholy and world-weariness) or die Fremdscham the vicarious embarrassment you feel when you observe someone making a fool of him or herself.

Germany were the last team to win at the old Wembley in a World Cup qualifier in October 2000, thanks to a Dietmar Hamann goal after 14 minutes.

That match was the last under the guidance of Kevin Keegan and the return leg saw an unlikely England triumph 5-1 in Munich under a new manager, Sven Sven-Goran Eriksson.

When England came to knock down the twin towers they turned to Germany for a solution, purchasing a giant excavator a Liebherr 974 crawler made specifically for the task.

With a rich vein of German talent running through English football, and leading, ambitious clubs looking particularly to that country’s managers and coaches to provide technical inspiration, there is a fellow feeling which pervades tonight’s Round of 16 game which suggests there is more to unite than divide their joint sporting fortunes in the next decade.

Come to the Kabaret.

Seven memorable battles

May 14, 1938, Germany 3 England 6: A match played in Berlin’s Olympiastadion before Adolf Hitler and a crowd of 110,000. Controversy surrounds a Foreign Office instruction for players to perform the Nazi salute pre-match. This was the last time England played a unified German team until 1991.

July 30, 1966, England 4 West Germany 2: That game. “They think it’s all over” etc.

June 14, 1970, England 2 West Germany 3: World Cup Round of 16 in Leon, Mexico. Tactical blunders and bad luck kick start three decades of German dominance.

April 29, 1972, England 1 West Germany 3: European Championship quarter-final first leg. Der Kaiser, Der Bomber and Gunter Netzer. The rise of one of the great German teams.

July 4, 1990, Germany 1 England 1 (England lost 4-3 on pens): World Cup semi-final. Sad end to Bobby Robson’s Italian campaign. Pavarotti’s Nessun Dorman “none shall sleep” proved prophetic.

June 26, 1996, England 1 Germany 1 (England lost 6-5 on pens) Euro 96 semi-final: Jarring defeat at Wembley cemented penalty spot failure into the English psyche.

August 22, 2010, England 1 Germany 4: World Cup Round of 16 in Bloemfontein. Frank Lampard’s “ghost” equaliser at 2-1 became a major stimulus for the implementation of goal-line technology. No matter as Thomas Müller scored two goals and led England a merry dance in the second half.

Four crucial battles

Mason Mount v Toni Kroos

Whether Southgate gambles on the Chelsea midfielder after his period of Covid isolation is the most intriguing question of the day. Mount dominated Kroos in both legs of Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Mats Hummels v Harry Kane

Kane has slumbered his way through the opening games of Euro 2020. He should be capable of causing problems for the ageing Borussia Dortmund star. Now is the time for him to wake up.

Thomas Müller v John Stones

10 years after the cerebral Bayern Munich striker caused huge problems for John Terry and Matthew Upson in South Africa the Manchester City defender gets the chance to polish his reputation in a major match.

Robin Gosens v Raheem Sterling

The adventurous Atalanta wing back was man of the match against Portugal. Sterling is England’s top (and only) scorer so far. Something has to give.