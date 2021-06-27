New Belgium heroes emerge for Roberto Martinez

Belgium have possibly the most glittering squad at Euro 2020, but on a night when they lost Kevin de Bruyne and then Eden Hazard to injury, it was a tale of a younger brother finally emerging from the shadows of his sibling which provided a human story to savour.

It can’t be easy following in the footsteps of a global football icon, especially when you play in the same national team, but Thorgan Hazard, who at 28 is two years younger than Real Madrid’s Eden, is developing an excellent career of his own — and this was his moment.

Eden, who has struggled for form and fitness since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid, put in a much-improved performance in Seville, but pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury in the final minutes and will, like De Bruyne who suffered an ankle problem, face a nervous wait to see if he is fit for the quarter-final against Italy in Munich.

But it was the Belgium captain’s little brother, whose career has been a much slower burn, who scored the winning goal with an excellent strike shortly before half time, even upstaging Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

The winger, remember, endured a miserable time at Chelsea, where Eden of course made his name by winning two Premier Leagues, two Europa Leagues, and an FA Cup.

He was signed by the west London club on youth terms from Lens shortly after they snapped up Eden from Lille in 2012. But he left Stamford Bridge three years later having failed to play a single league or cup game for them, managing only one U21 game after being sent out on loan for most of his stay.

Since then, however, things have improved. Hazard Junior grew in stature at Borussia Monchengladbach and then hit the big time at Borussia Dortmund, who paid almost €35m to sign him, and helped his new club win the German Cup last season, beating RB Leipzig 4-1 in the final.

This was his eighth goal in 38 caps for Belgium, so you can only imagine how parents Carine and Thierry must have felt watching the two brothers celebrate together on the pitch in Seville.

At times the link-up between the two, Eden in a roaming role and Thorgan wide on the left, was almost telepathic, and in a game of few chances, the younger man’s well-struck shot from the edge of the area after 42 minutes proved to be pivotal.

It just goes to show that it is not always the biggest-name players who make the biggest headlines; a fact that Belgium will cling to after seeing Manchester City’s De Bruyne limp off with an ankle problem early in the second half, having failed to recover from a raking tackle by Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha.

He will be sorely missed in the quarter-finals if he is unable to recover in time, but coach Roberto Martinez has developed a deep squad with strong morale and an impressive work ethic to go with their undoubted quality.

The team has experience, too, with all three defenders Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, and Toby Alderweireld, now in their 30s and veteran Dries Mertens, the 34-year-old Napoli forward, coming on to take De Bruyne’s place. It was a role he was able to take on without nerves or fuss in a match in which Belgium had to defend more than they were able to attack — not something we always associate with a Martinez team.

But this is a side which has grown significantly since the Spaniard, who made his coaching name in England with Swansea and Wigan, took the reins in 2016. Having reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, losing narrowly to France before beating England to clinch third place, there is greater belief and more experience to call upon.

This result means Belgium have lost just one of their last 27 matches, and even if their performance wasn’t full of the flowing, entertaining football we were hoping to see, it was a determined and heroic performance which suggests they are capable of winning in different ways.

Both these sides, of course, arrived in Seville believing they were good enough to win the tournament. Portugal boosted by memories of lifting it in Euro 2016 and Belgium by the knowledge that this is almost certainly the best squad they have ever put out in a major championship.

For that reason, the pressure was more on Martinez’s side than that of Fernando Santos, and it showed. But, thanks to a determined defensive display and a moment of magic from an unexpected hero, they are through.

This time it was Thorgan Hazard’s day. Next time, in Munich, will it be Eden’s?

The Real Madrid man, who clutched his hamstring after 88 minutes and asked to be substituted, is due a break after the year he has endured.

But if he fails to emerge, at least Belgium know they have others to turn to — and the character to stand firm under pressure.