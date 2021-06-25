Finn Harps held by Longford Town

In an end-to-end first half, Longford took the lead in the 12th minute in controversial circumstances
Finn Harps held by Longford Town
Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 22:33
Chris Ashmore

Finn Harps 1 Longford Town 1 

Finn Harps were held to a draw by basement side Longford Town in a well-contested encounter at Finn Park.

In an end-to-end first half, Longford took the lead in the 12th minute in controversial circumstances. Dylan Grimes surged forward and let fly with a thundering shot that smacked off the crossbar, but Aaron Robinson was on hand to divert the loose ball into the path of Aaron Dobbs who fired home.

Even though an assistant referee’s flag was raised for off-side, referee Ben Connolly allowed the goal to stand - much to the fury of Harps.

But Harps were back on level terms five minutes later as Belgian striker Tunde Owolabi powered his way through a crowded defence before thumping the ball into the net for his second goal of the season after good work by Barry McNamee.

Adam Foley, Will Seymore, Owolabi, and Shane McEleney had further chances for the home side before the break while Grimes forced Mark Anthony McGinley to go full stretch to divert the ball away from the target at the other end.

The midlanders could well have taken the lead again early in the second half when Dobbs headed just over.

Harps were awarded a 52nd-minute penalty for handball, but Barry McNamee’s spot-kick was saved by Lee Steacy.

This result leaves the Donegal side in eighth spot, and still nine 11 points clear of the midlanders.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney (Boyd, 74), Sadiki, Dunleavy; O’Sullivan, B. McNamee, Coyle, Seymore (Barry, 63); Foley, Owolabi, (Rainey, 90).

Longford Town: Steacy; Elworthy, J. Manley, O’Driscoll, Kirk; McNally (Chambers, 84), Dervin, Zambra, Robinson; Dobbs (R. Manley, 78), Grimes.

Referee: B. Connolly (Dublin)

More in this section

Waterford v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Waterford share spoils but 10-man St Pat's stay top
Dundalk v Derry City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Chris Shields gets winning send-off as Dundalk down Derry City
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Shamrock Rovers slip up again as Drogheda snatch draw
#league of ireland
Ange Postecoglou Unveiling - Celtic Park

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: Second choice or fifth choice, it doesn’t bother me

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up