Finn Harps held by Longford Town

Finn Harps 1 Longford Town 1

Finn Harps were held to a draw by basement side Longford Town in a well-contested encounter at Finn Park.

In an end-to-end first half, Longford took the lead in the 12th minute in controversial circumstances. Dylan Grimes surged forward and let fly with a thundering shot that smacked off the crossbar, but Aaron Robinson was on hand to divert the loose ball into the path of Aaron Dobbs who fired home.

Even though an assistant referee’s flag was raised for off-side, referee Ben Connolly allowed the goal to stand - much to the fury of Harps.

But Harps were back on level terms five minutes later as Belgian striker Tunde Owolabi powered his way through a crowded defence before thumping the ball into the net for his second goal of the season after good work by Barry McNamee.

Adam Foley, Will Seymore, Owolabi, and Shane McEleney had further chances for the home side before the break while Grimes forced Mark Anthony McGinley to go full stretch to divert the ball away from the target at the other end.

The midlanders could well have taken the lead again early in the second half when Dobbs headed just over.

Harps were awarded a 52nd-minute penalty for handball, but Barry McNamee’s spot-kick was saved by Lee Steacy.

This result leaves the Donegal side in eighth spot, and still nine 11 points clear of the midlanders.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney (Boyd, 74), Sadiki, Dunleavy; O’Sullivan, B. McNamee, Coyle, Seymore (Barry, 63); Foley, Owolabi, (Rainey, 90).

Longford Town: Steacy; Elworthy, J. Manley, O’Driscoll, Kirk; McNally (Chambers, 84), Dervin, Zambra, Robinson; Dobbs (R. Manley, 78), Grimes.

Referee: B. Connolly (Dublin)