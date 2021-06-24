The king and the prince: Ronaldo and  Mbappe swap shirts after Portugal-France draw 

An iconic snap that will resonate through the decades? A ceremonial changing of the guard? The king and the prince? The boy wonder sneaking a glance of admiration at the veteran warrior who had just come up trumps yet again.

Or, if you want to be cynical, a continuation of the coziness that saw Portugal and France call a truce late on and settle for the 2-2 draw that shut out underdogs Hungary right there in their homeland.