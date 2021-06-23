Leon Goretzka's golden goal saves Germany from Euro 2020 exit to Hungary

Germany 2 Hungary 2

Germany, who famously won Euro 96 with an extra-time strike in the final, scored what felt like another golden goal from substitute Leon Goretzka as they somehow survived a huge scare to draw 2-2 against plucky Hungary and set up a last-16 clash against old rivals England.

For large periods of a pulsating match in Munich it looked like the Germans were heading out, in danger of finishing rock bottom in the Group of Death against a side who were meant to be the dead weights in the mix.

It would have been one of the greatest upsets in European Championship history, and Hungary would have deserved it. But just when you thought the Germans were out they came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to somehow claw their way through, in the process saving long-term coach Joachim Low from ending his time in charge in the worst possible way.

Low, who lifted the World Cup with Germany in 2014, has been in charge of the side since 2006 but announced before this tournament that he was ready to bow out, handing over to former Bayern Munich man Hansi Flick.

Having seen his team knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia for the first time in the history of German football, to suffer the same fate would have been as unbearable as it was unthinkable; but that is what the iconic coach was facing until Goretzka drilled home a deflected effort six minutes from time and took his team to second spot in Group F.

It brought back memories of Oliver Bierhoff’s ‘golden goal’ winner against the Czech Republic at Wembley 15 years ago, although there really is no comparison between the German side of 1996 and the current side who scrambled their way into the knockout stages and will need to improve quickly to survive at Wembley on Tuesday.

By contrast, you have to feel sorry for underdogs Hungary who must have thought they were set for a memorable victory on a heady night in Munich.

They could not have got off to a better start, with a goal that was made in Germany – and scored against Germany - after only 11 minutes.

Roland Sallai, who plays his club football for Freiburg in the Bundesliga, produced a perfect deep cross for captain Adam Szalai, who plays for Mainz 05, to score with a stunning diving header that shocked the home crowd.

It was the striker’s 24th international goal, having also scored in the Euro 2016 finals against Austria, so no wonder he is a cult hero with Hungary’s crazy supporters, who had roared their team to a shock 1-1 draw against France in Budapest earlier in the group stage.

What a few years it has been for the Hungarians, a country once regarded as one of Europe’s football giants but who went 10 successive European Championship tournaments without qualifying for the finals until France 2016.

These sides hadn’t played each other in a tournament fixture since the World Cup Final of 1954, which Germany won 3-2, and there were few people who expected it to be any kind of a contest. But, oh, how wrong they were.

The Hungarians were superb in every department, not least in defence where their back three kept Germany at bay for so long.

They even came close to making it 2-0 when Szalai’s free-kick came back off the post, before Germany finally awoke in a frenetic fixture.

It was Chelsea’s Kai Havertz who nodded them level after a terrible mistake by Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi in the 66th minute, only for Andras Schafer to respond with a stunning break-away goal, bravely heading home a lofted pass from Szalai less than two minutes later.

It was only when Low brought on a string of late substitutes that Germany’s squad depth saved the day, keeping them in the tournament by the thinnest of margins.

Werner, Musiala, Muller and Volland all played a part in the final moments, with Goretzka finally breaking Hungary hearts in the most dramatic of fashions as his drilled effort found its way into the net.

It was a goal which extended Low's spell in charge and kept alive the dream that he could say farewell in style after 16 years in charge, and 18 years as part of the coaching team.

England now await, and that's a fixture which also brings back memories of 1996 and Gareth Southgate's missed penalty. The former midfielder, now England manager of course, will hope it's a chance for ultimate revenge - and on this display he has every chance.

Germany: Neuer 7, Ginter 6 (Volland 82; 6), Hummels 7, Rudiger 6, Kimmich 7, Gundogan 5 (Goretzka 58; 7), Kroos 6, Gosens 5 (Musiala 82; 6), Havertz 7 (Werner 82; 6), Sane 5 Gnabry 5 (Muller 67; 6). Unused subs: Halstenberg, Leno, Sule, Neuhaus,Trapp, Can, Koch.

Hungary: Gulacsi 7, Nego 8, Botka 8, Orban 7, Attila Szalai 7, Fiola 8 (Nikolic 88), Kleinheisler 7 (Lovrencsics 89), Nagy 7, Schafer 7, Adam Szalai 7 (Varga 82; 6), Sallai 8 (Schon 75; 6). Unused subs: Lang, Kecskes, Holender, Dibusz, Roland Varga, Siger, Bogdan, Nikolic, Bolla.

Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia).