Paddy McCourt ‘blown away’ by Jim McGuinness coaching

Derry City are benefiting from Jim McGuinness’s expertise but Paddy McCourt believes the former Donegal boss is awaiting the right opportunity before returning to management.

McGuinness was in talks with Dundalk earlier this month about taking the managerial vacancy only to shy away from a club riddled by interference from the hierarchy.

He continues to assist City’s U19s ahead of this weekend’s commencement of the FAI underage leagues, much to the delight of McCourt.

Derry’s technical director was previously aware of McGuinness’s talents from their time together at Celtic.

“Honestly, Jim has blown me away,” explained McCourt, known as The Derry Pelé for his stellar contribution during his playing career.

“He phoned me up about three or four months ago to ask if he could come in as part of his Uefa Pro Licence, to do a few sessions and shadow the coaches.

“It’s gone full circle because the coaches are shadowing him. He hasn’t missed a session or game. He doesn’t get paid, doesn’t even get expenses. There are lads who show that dedication in the profession; he’s been exceptional. He’s obviously highly skilled in terms of the mental side of the game.

“To have him with our lads three or four days per week is absolutely brilliant.”

McCourt added: “I was at Celtic when Jim was there and have known him for a long, long time. We’ve always kept in touch anyway.

“He’s been brilliant to have him working with the players making that transition from academy to first team.

“If we had to pay Jim McGuinness, we couldn’t afford him so we’re really grateful to be getting him for free.

“Jim’s skills go way beyond sport or coaching. He’s huge into the mentality of players; working with them on a winning mindset. He’s a confident coach and I’m sure he will say he’s still learning that side of it. But he’s unbelievable at that mentality and freedom, the will to win and fine details.

“I think Jim realised what didn’t go well for him in America and he’s going to take time to make sure he gets the right job the next time,” noted 37-year-old McCourt.

“I don’t think he’s in any mad panic to take a job. I’m sure he’d look at the right opportunity if it came up.

“He’s realised it’s important what type of club you go to, what kind of chairman you’re going to work under, and the type of staff you’ll be working with.

“He’s learning every day and using us to get better.”