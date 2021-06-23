Alec Byrne a doubt for Cork City for Shels clash

Cork City look set to be without midfielder Alec Byrne for this weekend's SSE Airtricity League First Division trip to runaway leaders Shelbourne (Friday, 7.45pm).

Byrne opened the scoring in the 2-0 win in the Midlands last weekend but later suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury, and manager Colin Healy may have to plan without several other options for the trip to Tolka Park.

"Alec hasn't trained since," said Healy yesterday. "He'll be touch and go for Friday."

Attacker Cian Bargary is also facing a spell on the sidelines with the shoulder injury he suffered against Cabinteely while centre-half George Heaven remains out with a thigh strain, Ronan Hurley is also rated doubtful for Friday.

City picked up their first away win since August 2019 at the Athlone Town Stadium, a much-needed victory after desperately disappointing defeats at Cobh Ramblers and at home to Cabinteely.

"I wasn't thinking 'we had to get an away win'. I just wanted to get a win," says Healy.

"The second half against Cabinteely, I just didn't think we were good enough and I just thought we lacked that bit of aggression and that bite that you normally see. I know we haven't been getting results and we've had individual errors but I've often thought we were there or thereabouts in a game, but in the second half against Cabinteely, I just didn't see that.

"Against Athlone, I thought the pressing off the ball was brilliant, and when the players were on the ball, they were very good as well, so it was a great performance but we have to do that against Shels now on Friday night and that's the challenge for the players now."

The new face on the City bench this weekend will have a familiar look as new assistant manager Richie Holland is in the dugout for the first time. The Bandon man previously worked with Healy in the club's academy, and fills the vacancy left by John Cotter's departure for work-related reasons.

"Richie is a fantastic coach, it's great to get him in. He knows the lads from the Academy. He was here at the end of last season as well, he's got his own way of doing sessions and he knows the way I think, so we'll work well together."

Holland won't be the last new face around the training ground over the coming weeks, with new players being drafted in with the opening of the transfer window next month. City have been linked with former St Pats and Shamrock Rovers striker Mikey Drennan. Asked about the Kilkenny man, Healy said: "I know Mikey but there's a lot of other players out there as well so we're keeping an eye on a lot of them."