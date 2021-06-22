Jack Grealish gives Ireland a reminder of what might have been

The Republic were at Wembley and Grealish set up the winner.

It’s a headline that could have meant something very different in a parallel universe, one in which Jack Grealish wore green and Stephen Kenny’s boys made it to the Euros.

But this was England against the Czech Republic and, almost six years after turning down Martin O’Neill, perhaps enough water has passed under the bridge for Ireland’s more forgiving fans to feel wistful rather than angry about how things have turned out.

Grealish, who began life playing Gaelic football at a Catholic school in Solihull, now carries the hopes of another nation in another sport - and has the potential to become a talismanic figure in England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

His performance wasn’t explosive, it was not of the level that Billy Gilmour put in for Scotland on the same turf last week, but he took his opportunity well enough, setting up England’s crucial winning goal and knitting together their attacking play with a mixture of driving runs, clever passes and occasional foot-on-the-ball impudence.

He has already won over England’s notoriously hard-to-please fans, receiving the biggest cheer before the match when the teams were announced, and there were even boos for manager Gareth Southgate when he was substituted.

For others, however, there was a sense of regret at watching the 25-year-old skip around Wembley in a game England deserved to win, even if they failed to inspire.

It was September 2015 when Grealish finally announced, after much anguish, much conjecture, and a fair amount of controversy, that he had chosen to represent England over the Republic.

He was 20 at the time, had only been playing for Aston Villa’s first team since May 2014, but had won 19 caps for the Republic’s various under-age sides and been named by the FAI as Under 21 Player of the Year.

He qualified for the Republic through three of his grandparents (one from Co Dublin, one from Co Galway and another from Co Kerry) and was clearly torn, even if his final choice caused anger amongst many Irish fans — and frustration for O’Neill.

“It was not an easy decision as Ireland has a special place with me through my family,” Grealish said at the time. “But I have decided to represent the country of my birth.”

Rumour had it that he could have made his England debut against Ireland in Dublin earlier in the year, but England manager Roy Hodgson felt it ‘would have been inflammatory’ to select him.

That was a long time ago, and there must have been times when Grealish questioned whether he had done the right thing, given that it has taken him until now to establish himself in the England squad, with a senior call-up not arriving until September 2020.

He didn’t, of course, travel with Hodgson’s squad to Euro 2016 and missed out on what turned out to be quite an adventure for the Boys in Green over in France. But there was always something about him that made you think he’d get there in the end.

Roy Keane, who was assistant manager with the Republic at the time, is not a man to mince his words but has been surprisingly and consistently complimentary about the player.

“He’s a really nice kid. People have been too hard on him,” he said in the weeks ahead of Grealish’s big decision. “If he comes and plays for us, brilliant. But if he goes and plays for England then you have to respect the decision.”

Roll on six years and it has been Keane pushing for Grealish to be selected by England at Euro 2020, and his pre-match assessment at Wembley was almost affectionate in tone.

“Jack has to take his chance because if players like him don’t turn up and perform for England they are the first to be left out,” he said. “There are not many players like Jack around, and they are the ones that make the difference.”

In the end, Keane was proved right. It was Grealish who sumptuously set up England’s early opener against the Czechs, beating his man and delivering a beautifully flighted cross for Raheem Sterling to score at the far post. Exactly what England didn’t do against Scotland when Grealish was left on the bench.

There were other flashes of brilliance along the way and, although England were not hugely convincing, his performance, together with the return from injury of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, provided encouragement that there is still more to come from a side that hasn’t really hit top gear yet.

That’s not a big concern for Irish fans, of course. But Grealish’s display at least provided a ‘what could have been’ moment for those watching back in the country where he was once seen as a great hope for the future.