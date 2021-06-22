Luka Modric masterclass sinks spirited Scotland's Euro dreams

SCOTLAND 1 CROATIA 3

Luka Modric, all five foot, six inches, and 35 years of him, towered above this crucial Group D decider in Glasgow, breaking Scottish hearts and adding to their litany of misery on the big international stage in the process.

The Real Madrid veteran struck just after the hour, restoring a first-half lead handed to his team by former Everton midfielder Nikola Vlasic that had been cancelled out by a spectacular Callum McGregor equaliser.

At that point, Steve Clarke and the whole of Scotland dared believe, especially given the tenacity and durability his side had shown in even qualifying for these Euros.

But after Josko Gvardiol’s cross had been controlled superbly by Bruno Petkovic, Mateo Kovacic laid the ball into the path of Modric who struck the killer blow with a curling 18-yard shot with the outside of his right boot.

It was a devastating finish and hammer blow of a goal, one that even eclipsed the equaliser from Celtic midfielder McGregor three minutes before the interval when he had thumped the ball in from the edge of the Croatia area after Che Adams failed to control an Andrew Robertson cross.

To add to the impact of the Modric goal, it came brief minutes after John McGinn looked like he was going to put Scotland ahead for the first time in the tournament only to run out of space as he attempted to turn in Stuart Armstrong's far-post cross.

By the time Modric’s perfect corner delivery was glanced in by Ivan Perisic for Croatia’s third after 77 minutes, Scotland’s fate had already been sealed.

Thus the night summed up so much of the tournament for Scotland. A story of heroic endeavour and Herculean effort but one in which a lack of goals - and the uncharacteristically sloppy moments in their opening group defeat to the Czechs - cost them a place in the last 16.

For a Scotland team with just one goal from their last three internationals - and that in a warm-up friendly win over Luxembourg - the last thing Clarke’s team or the Hampden crowd needed was to concede an early goal.

Yet that is precisely where the hosts found themselves after just 17 minutes of spirited, frantic, but promising football from the Scots.

It was brought to a grinding halt when Josip Juranovic was afforded space on the flank and drove in a dangerous cross which allowed Perisic to outjump Stephen O’Donnell at the far post and set up Vlasic who controlled and drove in an unstoppable shot.

The Scots’ task had been starkly simple - only a win could see them advance - but Croatia, in a period of transition after reaching the last World Cup Final, were in the same situation and, despite all the hype and hoopla that had accompanied the fixture, clearly just as motivated as their hosts.

In fact, the old maestro Modric might have doubled the lead just minutes later with a terrific strike from 25 yards which Marshall did well to tip over his bar despite the “guest” Argentinian referee failing to see the last touch.

Yet there was enough cause for optimism for Scottish hearts and minds elsewhere in the first half, not least when they forced two corners in the opening 40 seconds of the game in front of 12,000 fans - only a quarter of Hampden’s capacity - although Croatia remained composed.

Scotland enjoyed a spell of pressure with Armstrong - selected in place of Billy Gilmour after the Chelsea youngster's much-publicised Covid positive - picking out McGinn whose far-post header was close to being turned in by Lyndon Dykes and Adams.

It was not going according to plan, for Scotland or Grant Hanley who had to be replaced with a knee injury after barely half an hour, making way for Nottingham Forest’s Scott McKenna, a change which hardly helped as Modric continued to stamp his authority on proceedings.

But the past two years have seen Scotland establish themselves as a team that cannot be written off and McGregor’s equaliser drew them back to within a goal of what would, arguably, have been the most significant result in their football history.

Not that Croatia, enjoying over 70 per cent of the possession and immaculate on the ball, were prepared to play a bit part in that date with Scottish destiny as they advanced as the group runners-up.

For Scotland, there was the consolation of some much-needed credibility on the international stage although, still, that first-ever place in the knock-out stages of a major tournament eludes them.

Scotland (3-4-1-2): Marshall 8; McTominay 7, Hanley 5 (McKenna 33, 5), Tierney 6; O’Donnell 6 (Patterson 83), Armstrong 7 (Fraser 70, 7), McGregor 7, Robertson 7; McGinn 7; Dykes 5, Adams 6 (Nisbet 83). Subs (not used): Christie, Gordon, Fleck, Gallagher, Cooper, Turnbull, McLaughlin, Forrest.

Croatia (4-2-3-1): Livakovic 7; Juranovic 6, Lovren 7, Vida 6, Gvardiol 7 (Barisic 71, 6); Kovacic 7, Brozovic 7; Perisic 8 (Rebic 80), Modric 10, Vlasic 7 (Ivanusec 76, 6); Petkovic 8 (Kramaric 70, 6). Subs (not used): Vrasljko, Caleta-Car, Brekalo, L Kalinic, Budimir, Pasalic, Badelj, Sluga.

Referee: F Rapallini (Argentina) 6