Waterford FC in negotiations to sign former Ireland international Eddie Nolan

Marc Bircham is aiming to bolster Waterford’s survival bid by recruiting ex-Ireland defender Eddie Nolan.

Capped three times by Giovanni Trapattoni in 2009, the 32-year-old is willing to complete his long career with his hometown club.

Nolan racked up over 350 appearances over 13 years at various English clubs including Preston North End, Blackpool, and Crewe Alexandra.

“We’ve spoken to Eddie and we’re trying to work something out,” said Bircham, whose side must avoid defeat on Monday against Longford Town to prevent dropping to bottom of the table.

“From watching videos of his time in England, he’s composed on the ball. He was playing for Crewe last season on the left as a right-footed player and that would help us.

“On top of that, he’s got the experience that we don’t have in the team. We’ll be looking to bring in at least six players when the window opens on July 1.”