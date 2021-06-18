Georgie Kelly fires four as Bohemians rout Drogheda

Though Drogheda started brightly, it was in-form Bohemians who hit the front with a superb goal on 10 minutes.
Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring four goals in his side's victory. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 22:31
Paul Buttner

Bohemians 5 Drogheda United 0

Georgie Kelly scored four times as Bohemians clinically punished dreadful Drogheda defending at Dalymount Park.

Left-back Tyreke Wilson found Ross Tierney in a pocket of space and the U21 midfielder threaded a sublime pass through for the well-timed run of Kelly, who slipped the ball past David Odumosu.

Bohs went close through Chris Lyons and Ronan Murray before they doubled their lead on 33 minutes. Skipper Rob Cornwall’s diagonal ball was knocked down by Tierney into the path of Kelly, whose shot took a deflection off Dane Massey to enter the net.

Drogheda brought on Killian Phillips and former Bohs striker Dinny Corcoran at half-time, only to find themselves 3-0 down inside 30 seconds. Tierney was again central to the attack, his pass stepped over by Kelly to run into the path of Liam Burt, who made no mistake with a well-struck right-footed shot.

Kelly’s hat-trick, his second in four games, arrived on 54 minutes, set up by Tierney. Kelly had a goal disallowed before he got his fourth on 72 minutes, looping a header over Odumosu from substitute Stephen Mallon’s ball into the box — his 10th strike of the season.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall, C. Kelly, Wilson; Devoy (Buckley, 62), Levinston; Coote (Ward, 62), Tierney (Mullins, 69), Burt (Mallon, 62); G. Kelly (Hery, 74).

DROGHEDA UNITED: Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane; Deegan (Heeney, 58), Hyland (Phillips, h-t); Markey, Murray (Adeyemo, 58), Doyle (Clarke, 58); Lyons (Corcoran, h-t).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).

