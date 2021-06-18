Will Patching in top form as Derry hold off Finn Harps

Finn Harps 1 Derry City 2

Two goals from Will Patching helped Derry City to yet another win on the road as they defeated north-west neighbours Finn Harps at Finn Park to leapfrog over them and into sixth spot in the table.

But Harps will feel that they deserved a point as they had the majority of the chances in a well contested clash.

Harps went into this game seeking a first ever league double over Derry in the same season, having triumphed at the Brandywell venue in May. But Derry took the lead after seven minutes following a penalty. Ethan Boyle was adjudged to have impeded David Parkhouse inside the box and from the resulting spot-kick Will Patching fired past Mark Anthony McGinley.

However, the Donegal side drew level in the 16th minute as Derry failed to defend a corner with Shane McEleneny and Kosovar Sadiki both involved before Boyle got the final touch with a close range header to score as his frustration from earlier turned to joy. Derry restored their lead in the 44th minute when Patching scored with a wonderfully struck free from the edge of the box after being fouled by Coyle.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Dunleavy (T. McNamee, 81 mins); Seymour, B. McNamee, Coyle (Barry, 58 mins), O’Sullivan (Boyd, 78 mins); Foley (Rainey, 81 mins), Owalabi.

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Lafferty; Fitzgerald, Harkin, Patching; Malone (Cole, 74), Parkhouse (Coll, 84 mins), Akintunde.

Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).