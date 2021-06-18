'I am doing well under the circumstances' - Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after successful operation 

Eriksen has now returned home after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted
'I am doing well under the circumstances' - Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after successful operation 

Denmark's Christian Eriksen runs during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received medical assistance before being taken to hospital. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 17:41

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan playmaker had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first half of his side's 1-0 Euro 2020 Group B defeat to Finland on Saturday evening.

Eriksen has now returned home after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted while also visiting his Denmark team-mates.

A statement from the Danish FA read: "Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

"Today he also visited the national team in Helsinger and from there he will go home and spend time with his family."

Eriksen added in a statement: "Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel.

"The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances.

"It was great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

"No need to say that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia."

More in this section

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-EVERTON Tottenham break off Gennaro Gattuso talks as manager search goes on
Croatia Training Session - Wembley Stadium - Saturday June 12th UEFA has ‘contingency plan’ that could see Euro 2020 games moved from Wembley
Chiedozie Ogbene 2/6/2021 Chiedozie Ogbene on the specialisation debate: 'I would encourage my kids to take up as many sports as possible'
#euro 2020
Russia Sweden Slovakia Euro 2020 Soccer

Emil Forsberg penalty gives Sweden victory over Slovakia

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up