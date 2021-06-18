Tottenham break off Gennaro Gattuso talks as manager search goes on

Spurs had felt deal with Gattuso would be agreed. It follows collapse of move for Paulo Fonseca
Tottenham break off Gennaro Gattuso talks as manager search goes on

Tottenham Hotspur's English chairman Daniel Levy   

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 13:16
David Hytner

Tottenham have broken off talks with their latest managerial target, Gennaro Gattuso, as their protracted search for a permanent successor to José Mourinho took its latest turn.

Gattuso had left Fiorentina on Thursday after a disagreement over transfer policy, having been in the manager’s position there for just over three weeks, and entered discussions with Spurs.

There had been a feeling at Tottenham that a deal with the free agent would be swiftly agreed but the club, now working with Fabio Paratici as the managing director of football, have moved away from Gattuso.

Gattuso, who has most notably managed Napoli and Milan, is the latest in an increasingly long line of candidates sounded out, only for negotiations to falter. It is unclear whether an online backlash by Spurs fans against his potential appointment was a factor.

Earlier this week Tottenham were close to appointing Paulo Fonseca after a contract had been verbally agreed with the former Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk manager, only for the deal to collapse, according to sources close to him, because of issues relating to tax.

Fonseca was unhappy that tax breaks he had enjoyed in Italy would not apply in the UK. Spurs have said that finance was not an issue.

Spurs, who dismissed Mourinho on 19 April and finished the season under the rookie interim Ryan Mason, have failed to land a number of targets. 

They called off talks with Antonio Conte after thinking they were close to a deal and interest in candidates including Hansi Flick and Mauricio Pochettino has come to nothing. Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Julian Nagelsmann, who joined Bayern Munich, have also been on the list.

© Guardian News and Media 2021

More in this section

'Get in touch with me': Yarmolenko is the anti-Ronaldo when it comes to sponsors' bottles 'Get in touch with me': Yarmolenko is the anti-Ronaldo when it comes to sponsors' bottles
Denmark Belgium Euro 2020 Soccer Kevin De Bruyne inspires Belgium to comeback win over impressive Denmark
SSC Napoli v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A Spurs open talks with Gennaro Gattuso after Paulo Fonseca move breaks down
Chiedozie Ogbene 2/6/2021

Chiedozie Ogbene on the specialisation debate: 'I would encourage my kids to take up as many sports as possible'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up