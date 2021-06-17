We’re still the underdogs, says Slovakia skipper Marek Hamsik

Slovakia captain Marek Hamsik insists his side remain the outsiders in their Euro 2020 group despite their impressive opening to the tournament.

Slovakia — who beat Stephen Kenny’s Ireland on penalties in a Euro qualifing play-off semi-final — surprisingly top Group E after beating Poland while heavyweights Spain were held to a goalless draw by Sweden.

Victory over Sweden in their second game in St Petersburg Friday (2pm) would secure a place in the last 16 with a match to spare.

“It looks like maybe now we are the favourites because we are top but we are still underdogs in this group,” said former Napoli midfielder Hamsik, 33.

“That is what we have in mind and nobody will give us anything. Only with a good performance can we get something, like against Poland.”

Hamsik has been playing his domestic football in Sweden since March after joining Gothenburg following a stint in the Chinese Super League.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson hopes his team will be able to express themselves more after a disciplined performance to nullify Spain.

Andersson said: “The key will be to settle into our own way of playing. We had too little of that against Spain.

“I think Slovakia will not press as high as Spain and we will get to use other parts of our game.”

Slovakia defender Denis Vavro is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19. Hei is asymptomatic but self-isolating.