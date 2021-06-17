Spurs open talks with Gennaro Gattuso after Paulo Fonseca move breaks down

Tottenham have opened talks with Gennaro Gattuso after their move to appoint Paulo Fonseca broke down in the latest blow to their search for a manager.

Fonseca, a former Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk manager, had been expected to sign after a contract was verbally agreed. Sources close to him said the deal collapsed because of issues relating to tax that became apparent to Fonseca in the past 48 hours. Italian law provided him with tax breaks that do not apply in the UK and he wanted his pay adjusted accordingly.