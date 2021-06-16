The new Italy: Stylish, slick, and scoring for fun

ITALY 3 SWITZERLAND 0

The coming weeks will determine whether Roberto Mancini can inspire Italy to their first European Championship title since 1968 but whatever the outcome of that quest, credit the former Manchester City manager for reimagining his beloved national team.

Goals in each half from Manuel Locatelli were the foundation of a second victory in as many games for the hosts at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, becoming the first team to advance to the last 16 in the process on an night of utter Italian dominance.

But something more fundamental has been in play for the Italians in the opening days of this tournament, as Mancini sheds his team of their stereotypical reputation as the champions of anti-football.

If a generation or more of football fans around the globe associate Italy with brutally pragmatic, defence-first football, then this is an Azzurri team that possesses a very different DNA and has disavowed supporters of that notion.

Twenty-nine games unbeaten and, after never having scored three goals in a Euros finals game, Italy have now done it twice in less than a week. This is a very different proposition.

Pressing high up the field, fielding the 4-3-3 formation that is so de rigueur in European football today, mobile in attack and lethal on the counter, this team would look more at home with a global icon like Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp at the helm rather than a manager who, for all his success at City, is regarded as a link to “old school” Italian style.

In truth, this game should have ended in an even more lopsided victory than the 3-0 win the hosts also enjoyed against Turkey in the tournament’s opening game last week.

Indeed, the only concern for Mancini was a first-half injury to veteran defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini, apparently to his hamstring, which could keep the 36-year-old out of the line-up for some games to come.

Otherwise, for a team that somehow missed out on qualifying for the last World Cup in 2018, the first time in 60 years they have suffered that ignominy, this was a clinical reminder that Italy are back and relevant.

Switzerland actually enjoyed the majority of possession … for the opening five minutes. But thereafter, they were swept aside by a relentless blue tide.

Ciro Immobile surprisingly headed over, unmarked from eight yards and, on 18 minutes, Chiellini had the ball in the Swiss goal from a Lorenzo Insigne corner, only to be ruled out for handball.

There was no such uncertainty about a superb 26th minute opener, started by Locatelli’s searching pass out to the wing which was collected by Domenico Berardi in full flight. A perfect centre and Locatelli, who had continued his run, tapped the ball into an open net.

The goal also allowed the Italians to record a remarkable statistic of having scored 29 goals since they last conceded, against the Netherlands in October, and on they went in search of a 10th consecutive clean sheet.

The Swiss only won their first corner via a Giovanni Di Lorenzo interception after 35 minutes.

Immobile might have scored at the other end, as he attempted unsuccessfully to round goalkeeper Yann Sommer, and the excellent Spinazzola poked a half-chance wide.

But any pretence that this was still a meaningful competition was brought to a juddering halt when Locatelli claimed his second goal after 52 minutes after sharp, short passes from Di Lorenzo and Berardi set him up 20 yards from goal.

With the Swiss defence absent, the midfielder, who plies his trade with unfashionable Serie A side Sassuolo, struck an unstoppable drive past Sommer.

It carried Italy’s scoring run since last conceding up to 30-0 although, at least, Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was required to earn his match fee, making a fine close-range block from Swiss sub Steven Zuber.

Immobile might have padded the lead with two late shots that passed across the face of the Swiss goal before he did claim a third with a vicious 88th minute strike that flew in off the post from 25 yards.

Mancini’s defence made it 965 minutes without conceding as the final whistle sounded, leaving Wales - revelling in their familiar role as serial over-achievers, next up in Rome on Sunday.

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma 6; Di Lorenzo 7, Bonucci 7, Chiellini 7 (Acerbi 25, 7), Spinazzola 8; Barella 6 (Cristante 86), Jorginho 8, Locatelli 9 (Pessina 86); Berardi 7 (Toloi 69, 6), Immobile 8, Insigne 7 (Chiesa 69, 6). Substitutes (not used) Sirigu, Belotti, Emerson, Bernardeschi, Raspadori, Bastoni, Meret.

SWITZERLAND (3-4-1-2): Sommer 5; Elvedi 6, Schar 5 (Zuber 57, 5), Akanji 5; Mbabu 5 (Widmer 57, 5), Freuler 6 (Sow 83), Xhaka 7, Rodriguez 7; Shaqiri 5 (Vargas 75, 5); Seferovic 4 ( Gavranovic 45, 6), Embolo 6. Substitutes (not used) Zakaria, Mvogo, Fassnacht, Benito, Mehmedi, Kobel, Comert.

Referee: S Karasev (Russia) 8.