Cork City sign Ireland U16 international Cathal Heffernan, son of world champion Rob

Cork City have confirmed Ireland U16 international defender Cathal Heffernan, the son of former world champion race walker Rob Heffernan, has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Heffernan, who has captained his country at underage level joined the club’s U15 side from Ringmahon Rangers two years ago. He has already attracted plenty of cross-channel interest.

“I am very pleased to sign my first professional contract. I would like to thank all of the coaches who have worked with me up to this point. I am really looking forward to getting back playing again in the near future,” he said.

Liam Kearney, City’s Head of Academy, said: “Cathal is a very promising young player, and we are delighted that he has signed back with the club. The pathway from the academy to the first team is well-established, and Cathal is another player with the potential to have a big future in the game.”

Cathal has a serious sporting pedigree. Along with dad Rob, his mother Marian Heffernan was an Irish Olympic sprinter, competing at the London 2012 games.

Rob's daughter Meghan Carr made her Republic of Ireland debut just last week, for the U19s against Northern Ireland.

And Cathal's uncle John Andrews was previously on the books of City, as well as Cobh Ramblers.