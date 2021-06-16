Paul Pogba follows in Ronaldo’s footsteps with press conference drink removal

Pogba – who has spoken of his Muslim faith previously – reached over and moved it out of sight
Paul Pogba follows in Ronaldo's footsteps with press conference drink removal

France midfielder Paul Pogba moves a Heineken bottle during a Euro 2020 press conference

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 17:33
Max McLean

Paul Pogba removed a Heineken bottle from the press conference table at Euro 2020, after Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles from his line of sight earlier in the week.

The Frenchman, who put in a man-of-the-match performance in a 1-0 group stage win over Germany on Tuesday, was awaiting questions from the press.

Spotting the bottle of alcohol-free Heineken 0.0, Pogba – who has spoken of his Muslim faith previously – reached over and moved it out of sight.

Pogba’s performance in France’s Euro 2020 opener saw him crowned Star of the Match, for which he was awarded a star-shaped trophy sponsored by Heineken.

“The perfect way to start! Amazing team performance,” he tweeted, alongside a picture of himself smiling with the award.

On Monday, Portugal forward Ronaldo had moved two bottles of Coca-Cola off to the side at a press conference, before holding up a bottle of water and announcing “agua” the Portuguese word for water.

