Cristiano Ronaldo 'snub' wipes billions off Coca-Cola’s market value

Portugal captain rejects bottles in Euro 2020 press conference
Agua man: Christiano Ronaldo pushes Coca Cola aside at a Euro 2020 Press Conference

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 10:18
Jey Hersch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of two Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference at Euro 2020 has coincided with a $4bn fall in the share price of the drinks giant.

The Portugal captain is a renowned health fanatic and made it clear what he thinks of the carbonated soft drink. The 36-year-old shifted the bottles of Coca-Cola away from him during a press conference in Budapest on Monday in the prelude to his country’s Group F game against Hungary.

Ronaldo followed it by holding up a bottle of water before declaring in Portuguese: “Agua!”, appearing to encourage people to choose that instead.

Coca-Cola’s share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 almost immediately after Ronaldo’s gesture, a 1.6% dip. The market value of Coca-Cola went from $242bn to $238bn – a drop of $4bn.

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, replied with a statement that said “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” with different “tastes and needs”.

A Euro 2020 spokesperson said: “Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.” Ronaldo is a pop culture colossus, boasting nearly 300 million Instagram followers.

He scored twice in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Hungary – moving beyond France great Michel Platini as the record goalscorer at the European Championship finals with 11.

