Cristiano Ronaldo 'snub' wipes billions off Coca-Cola’s market value

Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of two Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference at Euro 2020 has coincided with a $4bn fall in the share price of the drinks giant.

The Portugal captain is a renowned health fanatic and made it clear what he thinks of the carbonated soft drink. The 36-year-old shifted the bottles of Coca-Cola away from him during a press conference in Budapest on Monday in the prelude to his country’s Group F game against Hungary.