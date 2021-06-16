'It’s on the players': Cork City's Steven Beattie says Cabinteely defeat was career low

Cork City's vice-captain said he “never felt lower in football” than after the club’s defeat to Cabinteely last weekend and says the side have run out of excuses as they look to rescue their stuttering season.

Steven Beattie came on as a substitute as City lost 2-0 to Cabo in front of 600 fans at Turner’s Cross last Friday, a result which saw them slip to second bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division. Beattie, who returned to City this season after a stint in the US, admits it was a new low for him, having experienced the highs of FAI Cup wins and a Premier Division title with City.