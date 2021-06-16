'It’s on the players': Cork City's Steven Beattie says Cabinteely defeat was career low

'Sitting in that dressing room after the game, I never felt any lower in football'
Steven Beattie, Cork City vice-captain. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 06:05
Martin Claffey

Cork City's vice-captain said he “never felt lower in football” than after the club’s defeat to Cabinteely last weekend and says the side have run out of excuses as they look to rescue their stuttering season.

Steven Beattie came on as a substitute as City lost 2-0 to Cabo in front of 600 fans at Turner’s Cross last Friday, a result which saw them slip to second bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division. Beattie, who returned to City this season after a stint in the US, admits it was a new low for him, having experienced the highs of FAI Cup wins and a Premier Division title with City.

“Sitting in that dressing room after the game, I never felt any lower in football,” said the 32-year-old Dubliner, who has struggled with a hamstring injury this season. “We can’t sugarcoat it, it’s a bad place for us at the moment.

“It’s up to the players, Colin [Healy] does everything for us and I can’t speak more highly of him, he literally does everything for us, tactically fantastic, but we’re not implementing it.

It’s on the players, it’s the players aren’t doing it. And we have to do a fairly quickly.

The Leesiders face a trip to Athlone Town this weekend, with league leaders Shelbourne at Tolka Park up after that. Without a league win away from home since August 2019, the pressure is on for Healy’s charges, as they look to rescue their play-off hopes. “All we can do is work hard, the coaching staff, the players on the training ground, and hopefully it can turn,” said Healy.

Skipper Gearóid Morrissey is fit to face Athlone but attacker Cian Bargary and midfielder George Heaven are doubts after picking up shoulder and thigh injuries respectively.

Healy is also looking to bring new faces into the club at the end of the month. “The board have backed me and always have since I came in, and if the right player comes along and we can get him in, great.”

