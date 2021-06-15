Watch: Spectacular light show to honour Diego Maradona

Monday’s pre-match display in honour of Maradona, who died last year at the age of 60, also included spectacular pyrotechnics, lights and music.
Watch: Spectacular light show to honour Diego Maradona
Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 11:24
Nolan Philips, Rio

Diego Maradona was honoured with a spectacular light show as Argentina got their Copa America campaign underway.

A holographic version of the former Argentina star performed tricks inside the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio before his famous World Cup goal against England in 1986 was projected onto the pitch.

Monday’s pre-match display in honour of Maradona, who died last year at the age of 60, also included spectacular pyrotechnics, lights and music.

Maradona, whose clubs included Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli, is regarded as one the greatest ever footballers.

He won the World Cup with Argentina in Mexico in 1986, a campaign which included a 2-1 win over England famous for both his ‘Hand of God’ goal and a spectacular solo effort remembered as one of the best goals in the tournament’s history.

On the pitch in Rio, Lionel Messi scored a free-kick for Argentina in a 1-1 draw with Chile.

The Copa America tournament had been scheduled to take place in Argentina, but was moved to Brazil because of rising Covid numbers

More in this section

Eriksen: 'I'm fine - under the circumstances Eriksen: 'I'm fine - under the circumstances
‘I feel fine’: Eriksen smiles and gives thumbs up in social media post thanking supporters ‘I feel fine’: Eriksen smiles and gives thumbs up in social media post thanking supporters
Vinny Perth 14/8/2020 Vinny Perth could make return as Dundalk manager
Aaron Ramsdale File Photo

Ramsdale replaced Henderson in England squad

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up