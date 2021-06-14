Vinny Perth could make return as Dundalk manager

James Rogers and John Fallon

Vinny Perth is set for a sensational return as Dundalk FC manager less than 10 months after being sacked by the Co Louth club.

The 44-year-old had guided the Lilywhites to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, EA Sports Cup and Unite the Union Champions Cup in his debut season in charge in 2019 after stepping up from his role as Stephen Kenny's assistant following his departure for the Republic of Ireland setup.

However, failure to win any of the club's three league matches after the season resumed after being halted by Covid-19 coupled with a 3-0 Champions League defeat to NK Celje saw him axed by chairman Bill Hulsizer.

While his replacement Filippo Giovagnoli did guide the Lilywhites to the Europa League group stages as well as to an FAI Cup success last December, their poor league form of last season continued into this year with the Italian initially demoted - on paper at least - before but he and Shane Keegan departed the club in mid-April.

Sporting director Jim Magilton, who only arrived at Oriel Park before Christmas, has been in interim charge for the 12 matches since then but form has barely improved with the side dropping to eighth in the table following Friday's 3-1 defeat at home to Waterford FC.

Former Shelbourne defender Dave Rogers had been Magilton's pick to come in, initially as his assistant, but had looked set for the top job earlier on Monday after a meeting with club staff. However, it appears that has been overruled Stateside by the club's American owners PEAK6 with Perth set to be re-instated soon.

Meanwhile League of Ireland title-winners Shamrock Rovers could be paired with Lincoln Red Imps in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League draw, five years after the Gibraltar champions shocked Celtic.

The Bhoys eventually overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to progress 3-1 and their fellow green-and-white hooped side would be favourites to also reach the second qualifying round.

Uefa have whittled down the potential opponents on the eve of the draw, leaving unseeded Rovers with three more difficult options than the Imps.

Legia Warsaw have in recent years knocked out St Patrick's Athletic, Cork City and Dundalk, with the latter also defeated by Slovan Bratislava, another possible opponent.

Swedish side Malmo were shocked by Cork City in a 2004 Intertoto Cup tie but, inspired by Emil Forsberg, eliminated Drogheda United from the Europa League in 2013. The two-leg fixture will be the first for Rovers in the Champions League since 2012.

The league’s Europa League entrants have also discovered who they could be drawn against.

Seeded Dundalk will play one or Honka Espoo of Finland, Welsh side Newtown, Mosta of Malta, Racing FC from Luxembourg or FC Struga of North Macedonia.

Bohemians have been pitted against Stjarnan of Iceland, The New Saints of Wales, Gzira United of Malta or Gibraltar’s Europa, while Sligo Rovers, also unseeded, have FH Hafnarfjordur of Iceland, Slask Wroclaw of Poland, Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands or Welsh side Bala Town as their quartet of options.

The draws, starting at 11am, will be broadcast live on Uefa’s website.