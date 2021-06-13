Could this be that rarest of beasts: A popular England side

You may have to whisper it around Ireland, and probably to close friends only, but is there a danger that England could become the football world’s guilty pleasure this tournament?

There’s always been a global fascination with England’s biggest players — the likes of Beckham, Owen, Rooney, Gerrard, or Gazza, and with the heroes of the Premier League who pull out a white shirt in the summer months. But they haven’t always been easy to watch and certainly not to cheer, for reasons which go way beyond football, of course.

The Euro 2020 version, however, has a lot to please the neutral, if indeed it is possible to find someone who feels neutral about the topic, such is the strength of feeling around the football globe.

This England side is young, emerging and a little bit different; and although this was a decent start, you sense there is far more to come.

It is a team which isn’t entirely dependent on the aura of one superstar, even though striker Harry Kane carries the mantle handed down from Beckham and Co, and has a youthful exuberance and enthrallingly-creative attack that makes it fascinating to watch — at least when they take the shackles off.

It was Raheem Sterling, who has done so much off the field to raise awareness of racial equality, who scored the goal which beat Croatia, but effervescent Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, a symbol of England’s willingness to look outside the big six for talent, who shone brightest alongside Manchester City youngster Phil Foden. All are players unburdened by the team’s failures of the past and, perhaps, by an outside perception of arrogance, too.

The fact that manager Gareth Southgate was willing to take off captain Kane after 82 minutes and replace him with Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham, suggests ego is no longer a problem, either.

England teams don’t normally get too much sympathy from rival nations when it comes to major tournaments, of course. They always seem to arrive with an embarrassment of riches, an expectation that they ‘should’ beat everyone else and an underlying fear that they won’t — which drives perpetual disappointment. And it’s the latter which often entertains many people the most.

When the inevitable exit happens, you can be sure it will be down to bad fortune, bad refereeing, bad injuries, or bad decisions, and very rarely debriefed honestly or openly beyond finding the nearest scapegoat.

England's Raheem Sterling (left) celebrates scoring their side's goal

The end result is that despite fielding some of the most popular players in the world, playing for globally iconic clubs, the groundswell of public opinion is not always in England’s favour.

But could this be the team which turns the tables if they can build on this start? Could this be that rarest of beasts: a popular England side appreciated beyond its shores?

It’s hard to remember when that last happened. Perhaps Italia 90 when the magic of Gazza, Waddle, and Lineker enthralled a wider audience, or Euro 96 when’ Football’s Coming Home’ revealed the nation’s surprising honesty about 30 years of hurt (even if another reminder that England ‘invented football’ didn’t land happily with everyone).

Southgate is doing his best to change things.

The burden of the past comes, for any England manager, from the intensity of brutal media and public scrutiny and expectation — and a perception from outside that they have a sense of over-entitlement, which hints at a colonial hangover and makes them difficult to like.

It’s not easy to change the latter, history is too long and too powerful. But ever since he took on the role, Southgate has spoken about the need for humility, the need for his players to be role models, on and off the field, and to play football people want to watch.

We saw glimpses of it in the World Cup in Russia in 2018 when England reached the semi-finals, but a new group of young players has added to his team’s wider appeal since then.

He has been blessed by the emergence of a group of exciting stars with a fresh attitude to both football and life, players who have high levels of skill but also a willingness to talk openly about their lives and about social issues.

There’s a lot to like about footballers such as Foden, Sterling, Phillips, Bellingham, and Mount, who were all excellent at Wembley, not to mention substitute Marcus Rashford, who did so much during the pandemic to raise awareness of child hunger.

The decisive goal was a high-quality effort and an encouraging, if not perfect, performance which dipped in the heat but nevertheless impressed against the World Cup finalists of 2018 who, of course, beat England in the semi-finals three years ago. So, even if your only guilty pleasure is seeing exciting young players develop, England may be one to watch this tournament.