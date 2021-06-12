Watch Romelu Lukaku's message to Christian Eriksen

Watch Romelu Lukaku's message to Christian Eriksen

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his sides first 

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 20:56
Colm O’Connor

Belgian star Romelu Lukaku dedicated his opening goal at Euro 2020 to his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the first half of Denmark's game against Finland on Saturday.

The 29-year-old's condition has been "stabilised", according to tournament organisers Uefa and he is understood to be awake and speaking.

Lukaku raced towards the pitch side cameras after netting against Russia, shouting “Chris, Chris, I love you!” 

More in this section

Denmark Finland Euro 2020 Soccer Christian Eriksen ‘awake and stable’ after collapsing during Denmark-Finland game
Daniel Levy File Photo We will do what is right for Tottenham – Daniel Levy warns wantaway Harry Kane
Denmark Finland Euro 2020 Soccer Stars send support for Christian Eriksen after collapse on pitch at Euros
Watch Romelu Lukaku's message to Christian Eriksen

Finland defeat Denmark but little cause for celebration 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up