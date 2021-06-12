Watch Romelu Lukaku's message to Christian Eriksen

Belgian star Romelu Lukaku dedicated his opening goal at Euro 2020 to his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the first half of Denmark's game against Finland on Saturday.

The 29-year-old's condition has been "stabilised", according to tournament organisers Uefa and he is understood to be awake and speaking.

Lukaku raced towards the pitch side cameras after netting against Russia, shouting “Chris, Chris, I love you!”